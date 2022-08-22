MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health have voted to strike next month if the healthcare provider doesn’t address their concerns about patient care and recognize their union. The group of nurses voted Wednesday night to strike, setting strike dates of 7 a.m. September 13 through 7 a.m. September 16. In a statement released overnight, the group says they are still willing to work with administrators at UW Health to address concerns about staffing levels and staff retention and want to leave the door open for dialogue even as they announce their plans to strike.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO