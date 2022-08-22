Read full article on original website
Madison business owners 'ecstatic' with arrest of alleged serial burglar
MADISON, Wis. — Business owners on Madison’s west side say the arrest of a 34-year-old man who police allege is involved in a string of 15 burglaries is a positive step toward justice. The Madison Police Department announced Wednesday they arrested Tramaine Franklin, of Sun Prairie, last month...
Madison police: 2 overnight shots fired calls under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — Police officers in Madison responded to two separate shots fired calls early Wednesday morning. The first incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the city’s north side. The shots were fired into an occupied residence on the 1800 block of Sheridan Drive, just blocks away...
Police: North side residents tied up, robbed by masked men
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a burglary on the north side that two left residents of a home tied up while three masked men invaded their house. Officers received the call around 2 a.m. Thursday from the area of Dryden Drive, according to a police incident report. The...
Dodge Co. woman arrested days after speeding from traffic stop, crashing in corn field
JUNEAU, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Dane County woman days after she allegedly sped away from a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office says it stopped the woman, a 42-year-old from Mazomanie, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22 on Highway 151 near Redwood Road in the town of Trenton in Dodge County. A sergeant with the sheriff’s office says the woman lied to him about her identity before eventually speeding away from the traffic stop.
Police: Domestic disturbance in SE Madison resolved peacefully
MADISON, Wis. — A large police presence on Madison’s southeast side Tuesday night was related to a domestic disturbance, officials said. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 5100 block of Horned Owl Drive. The incident involved adult family members.
Madison police to continue speeding crackdown into September
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department says it will continue its heightened focus on traffic enforcement into September as it tries to reduce dangerous driving in the city. In an update Thursday morning, MPD reported conducting 21 “enhanced traffic enforcement projects” — focusing on policing speeding and impaired...
Middleton police investigating debunked claims of attempted abduction
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton police said that reports of an attempted abduction near Middleton High School are unsubstantiated, however, they are still investigating the incident. Police said that a 16-year-old girl was walking north in the 2200 block of Parmenter Street Monday when an unmarked white semi-tractor with a...
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday. Immediately after the vehicles collided, the semi-truck veered left and crashed into the median before rolling over.
School District of Janesville holds back-to-school kickoff for staff
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville held a back-to-school kickoff for staff members Thursday morning. The event marked the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that all staff members gathered together. While some school districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, continue to see...
Exhibit at University Hospital shows importance of diverse organ donors
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health unveiled a new exhibit at University Hospital this month, meant to encourage people of all races and ethnicities to register to be organ donors. “LifeLine: The Ultimate Bond” showcases personal stories about organ and tissue donations from Milwaukee members of Divine Nine, a group of historically Black fraternities and sororities. 60% of people in the U.S. awaiting a lifesaving organ transplant come from BIPOC communities.
UPDATE: UW Health says nurses' plan to strike 'disappointing'
MADISON, Wis. — Nurses at UW Health have voted to strike next month if the healthcare provider doesn’t address their concerns about patient care and recognize their union. The group of nurses voted Wednesday night to strike, setting strike dates of 7 a.m. September 13 through 7 a.m. September 16. In a statement released overnight, the group says they are still willing to work with administrators at UW Health to address concerns about staffing levels and staff retention and want to leave the door open for dialogue even as they announce their plans to strike.
'It's the right thing to do': MercyHealth South hosts community giveaway day
JANESVILLE, Wis. — MercyHealth spent part of Wednesday giving back to members of the community at their South clinic who need a little extra assistance. The clinic hosted a giveaway yard sale, with items like kids clothes, school supplies and toys available to community members free of charge. “This...
DCHS facing critical staff shortage, overwhelming influx of animals
MADISON, Wis. — Animal shelters across the nation are suffering through a crisis, overpopulation, staff shortages, and inflation. The Dane County Humane Society may be a lot emptier than it typically is as they recently had their Empty the Shelter event, but they still need help. “A lot of...
Tai, red panda at Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, staff announces
MADISON, Wis. — Tai, the 14-year-old red panda at the Henry Vilas Zoo, has cancer, the zoo announced Tuesday. In a Facebook post, zoo staff said Tai began to show signs of decreased mobility and uncharacteristically had less interest in her food. A CT scan found her bones have signs of multiple myeloma.
Madison Reading Project's Books for Educators initiative underway
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Reading Project’s Books for Educators initiative is underway just ahead of the start of the school year. Beginning Tuesday, teachers are able to sign up for one of 300 appointments to pick up 25 free books for their classrooms. This school year, Madison Reading Project said it plans to give away 25,000 books.
Pride, faith, and the bridge in between
For many years, even now, the LGBTQ+ community has heard it doesn't belong in church. Even though new Pew research shows half of all LGBTQ+ people in the United States identify with some faith tradition, despite not necessarily going to church. Several local churches and organizations have made great strides in being all-inclusive, but they admit there's much work to do. Recently, they joined together to offer what they hope is the next step toward healing.
Whitewater football projected to win WIAC title in preseason poll
WHITEWATER, Wis. -- The season has not even begun yet and Whitewater football is already projected to win the WIAC title, according to a recent preseason poll. The Warhawks have won 13 of the last 16 conference titles and hopes to defend it this season. Whitewater will begin its 2022 campaign on Sept. 3 at St. John's.
