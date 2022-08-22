ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamanews.net

Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events

Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
PIKE ROAD, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OPD, Community Celebrates ‘Together Opelika’

OPELIKA — The Opelika Police Academy Alumni Association (OPAAA) hosted the inaugural Chief’s Banquet last week to raise money for the commission of a mural to be painted and installed inside the police department. Twenty-one officers were nominated for OPD Community Officers of the Year, and eight officers...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Online threat made against Harris County High School

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Education
Opelika, AL
Education
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Education
WTVM

Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika beats cities in 17 Southern states for a top economic development award

The city of Opelika has received top honor for economic development excellence in the South. City officials were presented with the Community and Economic Development Award earlier this month at the Southern Economic Development Council conference in San Antonio. The annual conference recognizes communities across the South for innovation and...
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Dress Code#Girl Scouts#Alcoholic Beverages#Go Girls#K12#Auburn City Schools#The School Board#Troop 7018#Troop 7012
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School. This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project. The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27,...
COLUMBUS, GA
thelocalpalate.com

All in the Hall at Auburn University

A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Drinks
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC

A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Allen Greene departs as Auburn athletics director

Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene have parted ways, the university announced Friday afternoon. Greene’s contract was set to expire in January and his deal had not been extended by new president Chris Roberts. The university published a release saying Greene offered his resignation to Roberts in order to...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery

OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night

All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy