Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Related
alabamanews.net
Pike Road Schools Changes Policies for Athletic Events
Pike Road Schools has announced changes to its policies regarding attendance at athletic events. “It saddens me to write this letter regarding safety procedures at athletic events at Pike Road Schools,” Superintendent Keith Lankford said in a letter to parents. “However, due to recent events in our surrounding area and across the state, all school systems must pause and rethink how we keep students, teachers, parents and community members safe during all school-sponsored activities.”
WTVM
Columbus to apply for $238k grant to fund programs to keep kids off the street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem. For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part...
opelikaobserver.com
OPD, Community Celebrates ‘Together Opelika’
OPELIKA — The Opelika Police Academy Alumni Association (OPAAA) hosted the inaugural Chief’s Banquet last week to raise money for the commission of a mural to be painted and installed inside the police department. Twenty-one officers were nominated for OPD Community Officers of the Year, and eight officers...
Online threat made against Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were discovered on multiple chat websites late Thursday night, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and administrators from HCHS and the Harris County School District (HCSD) soon responded to eliminate the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Harris County Schools and local law enforcement address reported online threats to Harris County High School
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Harris County Schools. Reports of a threat to Harris County High School (HCHS) were spotted on multiple online chat sites late Thursday night on August, 25. HCHS administrators, Harris County School District (HCSD) administrators, and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) swiftly went to...
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office holding fundraiser for EAMC's Spencer Cancer Center
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has launched a t-shirt fundraising campaign to benefit EAMC Foundation’s Spencer Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund. This fund is used to provide wigs, prosthetic bras, and assist with other financial aid needs of patients at Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika.
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika beats cities in 17 Southern states for a top economic development award
The city of Opelika has received top honor for economic development excellence in the South. City officials were presented with the Community and Economic Development Award earlier this month at the Southern Economic Development Council conference in San Antonio. The annual conference recognizes communities across the South for innovation and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
Popular fair celebrating Georgia cotton has new name and amenities
GAY, Georgia (WRBL) – A popular festival destination celebrating arts and crafts in Gay, Georgia is back with a shortened name and new amenities. The Cotton Pickin’ Country Fair will now be known as The Cotton Fair. The event was established in 1972 by the Gay family for whom the town is named, with a […]
WTVM
MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School. This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project. The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27,...
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
‘Let’s talk about District 4 issues’: Construction timelines & 5 year pool closure
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus leaders came together to address the pressing concerns of City Council District 4 residents. City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and School Board Member Naomi Buckner – both representatives of district 4 – called a Town hall, titled “Let’s talk about District 4 issues”. Tucker says there’s no better way to address […]
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
WSFA
City of Montgomery purchases Governor’s House Hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery announced it has purchased the old Governor’s House Hotel. According to Mayor Steven Reed, the city purchased the property for $100 from the state. Reed says they are still working to determine what to do with the building. If you’ve lived...
Opelika-Auburn News
Allen Greene departs as Auburn athletics director
Auburn and athletics director Allen Greene have parted ways, the university announced Friday afternoon. Greene’s contract was set to expire in January and his deal had not been extended by new president Chris Roberts. The university published a release saying Greene offered his resignation to Roberts in order to...
opelikaobserver.com
Dr. Obiekwe Performs 1,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery
OPELIKA — Last week, Njideka Obiekwe, M.D. marked a milestone in healthcare history for East Alabama Health as she performed her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika. In doing so, Obiekwe became the first physician at EAMC, and only the third obstetrician/gynecologist (OB/GYN) in Alabama, to complete 1,000 robotic procedures.
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night
All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
Comments / 3