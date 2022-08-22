Local artist speaks about his multi-wall mural; hopes to add more to the vibrant display

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – A local artist today spoke about his new mural on display at the Fort Scott Water Treatment Plant.

After about a month and a half, 8 gallons of primer, 60 cans of spray paint, and 30 hours of diligent work, artist Stephen Toal says he’s still not done.

“I wanted the mural to be fun and bright and I loved working on it. My intentions were to get more people to Gunn Park and hopefully get school tours to check out the treatment center, said Toal. “I remember as a kid going to the water plant here in Fort Scott and I thought the whole process was pretty cool”.

Toal says he wants to add to the mural by painting whales on the giant west wall.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.