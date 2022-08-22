Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania boy discovers extinct shark tooth during South Carolina vacation
An 8-year-old boy from Pennsylvania made a rare discovery while vacationing in South Carolina -- a huge fossilized tooth of an extinct shark that existed more than 22 million years ago. Riley Gracely, of Lebanon County, was vacationing with his family at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, a yearly stop...
wpde.com
HCPD Bomb Squad prepare to safely dispose unexploded item near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Dept. Bomb Squad is preparing to safely dispose of an item of unexploded ordnance Thursday night, according to a tweet from police. Residents near Scipio Lane in the Myrtle Beach area may hear a loud noise. Police said that the...
country1037fm.com
Boy On Myrtle Beach Vacation Discovers Prehistoric Shark Tooth
I can’t tell you the number of hours I spent growing up, scouring the beaches of Galveston, Texas, hoping to find a shark’s tooth washed ashore among the seashells. Never. Found. One. So, that’s one reason why I am supremely jealous of eight-year-old Riley Gracely. He (along with his family) was taking a Myrtle Beach vacation trip from Pennsylvania. On the way, the family stopped off at Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Summerville, South Carolina. Guides there provide opportunity for guests to discover fossilized shark teeth. And this is where my jealousy for Riley Gracely hits next level.
Myrtle Beach Shark Attack Was Watched by Victim's Grandson
Karren Sites was bitten on the arm by a shark at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
crbjbizwire.com
Mashburn Construction Completes Multi-Use Development in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Mashburn Construction recently completed the ground-up construction of a multi-use development in the highly trafficked area of Broadway at the Beach, in Myrtle Beach, SC. Rooted in Gulf Shores, AL, “The Hangout” is the first of its kind entertainment concept in the Myrtle Beach area and promises fun for guests of all ages.
North Myrtle Beach Humane Society overwhelmed with owner surrenders
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society said this summer is highly unusual with the amount of owner surrenders it is seeing. Tina Hunter, executive director of the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, said summer is typically a busy time for shelters, but this summer is like nothing she has […]
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
wpde.com
Photos of Myrtle Beach since 1951 sit in boxes, photographer seeks spot to show them
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A photographer known by many through the Palmetto State has dedicated the past 70 years of his life to documenting Grand Strand history, and after a verbal lease he had in downtown Myrtle Beach was no longer an offer, his work is sitting in boxes with an uncertain future.
kiss951.com
Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
WJCL
South Carolina pet owner charged with ill-treatment of animals after dozens of dogs seized
Officials say dozens of dogs seized from a South Carolina home this week lived in filth and with life-threatening health issues. Search warrants were executed at a home on Brockman McClimon Road, and the early stages of the search indicated up to 30 dogs would be seized and transported to Greenville County Animal Care.
Watch: Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
A Sotu Carolina couple said they awoke to a crashing sound in the middle of the night and discovered a 6-foot alligator on their front porch.
Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly. New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is […]
WGAL
8-year-old talks about watching his grandmother being bitten by shark at Myrtle Beach
An 8-year-old boy on vacation in Myrtle Beach with his family is now talking about watching his grandmother get bitten by a shark. Karen Sites, of Pittsburgh, was one of two people bitten by sharks last week at South Carolina's most popular beach. Sites suffered a serious injury to the...
paradiseresortmb.com
Top 5 Places for Margaritas in Myrtle Beach
You have to give Jimmy Buffett props for knowing just how to describe this all-time favorite cocktail. It’s become synonymous with fun in the sun, especially in places such as Myrtle Beach. There are many spots to order one, so finding the BEST margaritas on the Grand Strand is another level.
wpde.com
Horry County crews respond to overturned vessel found offshore
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was alerted by U.S. Coast Guard about an overturned vessel well offshore in the ocean Thursday morning around 8:30. HCFR Boat 2 crews left from the Little River area and arrived first to verify there were no stranded occupants from the vessel and no one was located.
'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports
A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
WMBF
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
Myrtle Beach SkyWheel to close again after crews find same error that caused it to get stuck Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s iconic SkyWheel will remain closed Tuesday evening after crews found the same technical issue that led to three groups of riders being stranded Sunday on the attraction. The statement was shared on the Ferris wheel’s social media accounts Tuesday afternoon. “As always, safety is Skywheel’s top priority and […]
myhorrynews.com
Despite quiet hurricane season so far, officials urge residents to remain vigilant
The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season has been quiet so far. But with the season's peak nearing, local emergency management officials and weather experts caution that the Grand Strand could still see some dangerous storms. On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a panel discussion on hurricane preparedness...
