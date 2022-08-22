ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Dylan Moore in Mariners' dugout Thursday

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Triston McKenzie and the Cleveland Guardians. Adam Frazier will replace Moore on second base and bat seventh. Frazier has a $2,500 salary on Thursday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.6 FanDuel...
SEATTLE, WA
Miami, FL
Sports
numberfire.com

Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

MLB
numberfire.com

Tommy Pham leading off for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will start in left field on Thursday and bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pham for 10.1 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Alex Verdugo sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verdugo will move to the bench on Thursday with Tommy Pham starting in left field. Pham will bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Pham for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Thursday

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Chris Archer and Minnesota. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Xander Bogaerts batting fourth for Boston on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Franchy Cordero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.2 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 8/25/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sitting for Houston on Thursday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Tucker will move to the bench on Thursday with Mauricio Dubon starting in right field. Dubon will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Thursday night

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Trevino for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez will move to the bench on Thursday with Christian Arroyo starting at second base. Arroyo will bat fifth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Arroyo for...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Francisco Mejia catching for Rays on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Mejia will catch for left-hander Shane McClanahan on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Christian Bethancourt returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mejia for 8.3...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Thursday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Maldonado will move to the bench on Thursday with Christian Vazquez catching for right-hander Luis Garcia. Vazquez will bat fifth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Vazquez for...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 8/26/22

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jon Berti leading off for Marlins on Wednesday

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Berti will start at third base on Wednesday and bat first versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Joey Wendle moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Berti for 10.7 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes behind the plate for Los Angeles on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes will catch in Los Angeles after Will Smith was rested versus Brewers' right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
LOS ANGELES, CA

