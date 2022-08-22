Craven County intersection to be worked on to improve safety

NEW BERN, N.C. – A U.S. 70 intersection south of New Bern will be reconfigured to improve safety.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the median opening where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70 .

The improvement is known as a reduced-conflict intersection , which reduces the risk of crashes and also improves traffic flow.

The change will redirect drivers from either Old Cherry Point Road or the service road located on the other side into turning right onto U.S. 70.

The work is scheduled to be performed between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. the next day. Drivers should slow down and be alert for workers during this time. The change will be temporary, as NCDOT plans to upgrade this section of U.S. 70 to interstate standards, beginning in 2024, as this project page explains.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.