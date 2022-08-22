Read full article on original website
Trumbull County humane agents seizing roosters, hens from property
GUSTAVUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County are currently at a property on Saddler Krohler Road executing a search warrant. They will be removing multiple hens and roosters from the property and are working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not they’ll be removing some dogs as well, according to AWL CEO Lori Shandor.
Woman indicted after dead dog found in locked closet
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One woman has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury after humane investigators say she is responsible for a dead dog that was found locked in a closet. Rayne Lynn Dunmire has been charged with cruelty to companion animals and abandoned animals. On July...
Commissioner Niki Frenchko’s criminal case dismissed
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Michele “Niki” Frenchko has had her criminal case dismissed. Frenchko’s attorney Dave Betras said that her case involving a charge of disrupting a lawful meeting has been dropped. Portage County Prosecutor Victor Vigluicci made the decision. Her arrest...
City mum on proposed settlement for Chill-Can case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City Law Director Jeffrey Limbian has confirmed that the owners of the vacant Chill-Can plant have proposed a settlement, but he did not say much else. Limbian said Wednesday he has not yet seen the proposal and does not want to comment further. He said...
Facial reconstruction unveiled in local cold case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At one time, the man’s remains may have been forgotten. Police, with help from the state Attorney General’s Office and the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, are seeking help identifying a man whose skeletal remains were found in an East Side cemetery in 1987. They unveiled a facial reconstruction of the man at a press conference Thursday at the city police department.
Local event connects senior citizens with resources
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre was filled with seniors on Wednesday. “Older Adults Day Out” was brought to the area by “Saving Our Seniors Mahoning Valley.”. Seniors were able to get information from over 50 vendors. Mercy Health, The Public Library of Youngstown and the...
Sources: Woman shot by trooper in Austintown dies
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who was shot by a trooper after a 19-hour standoff in Austintown has died. Multiple sources have confirmed that Imonie Hackett, 31, passed away. Hackett was hospitalized after the shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if her death was a result of the...
Pets turned over in Austintown animal investigation
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who investigators say had been keeping animals in deplorable conditions has now surrendered her pets to Animal Charity. Humane agents taped a warning sign Tuesday to the door of a house on South Edgehill Drive. At the time, a dog was inside...
Underwear and sock giveaway set for Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Low-income and needy children in Youngstown can get free socks and underwear at a giveaway planned this Saturday. The Mahoning County District of Saint Vincent De Paul will host the giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 at its food pantry located across the street from Saint Cyril and Methodius Chruch, 252 E. Wood Street.
Niles City Schools teachers meet to avoid strike
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Some people in the Niles community are doing what they can to support their kids’ teachers. The teachers’ union is close to going on strike if a deal can’t be made for a new contract. The first of two federally mediated negotiating sessions is happening Friday morning at Niles Rhodes Avenue Elementary.
Local church holds festival to lift people up
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown is keeping hope alive by celebrating their annual Hope Fest with the community. For over 10 years, the festival has been used as a way to bring the church outside to the people. Wednesday night they took their message...
Donations from local American Legions delivered to Kentucky flood victims
(WKBN) – Local donations have been delivered to victims of the flooding in Kentucky. The American Legion Post 290 in Columbiana and Post 472 in Youngstown teamed up to collect donations of things like cleaning supplies and clothing from the community. The goal was to collect enough to fill...
State auditor’s report finds issue within treasurer’s office
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The office of the Ohio auditor late last week released its annual audit of Mahoning County’s government, and for the most part, it was clean. There was one issue in the treasurer’s office. The audit by the auditor’s office showed there were “material...
Verdict reached in Trumbull County murder case
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in a Trumbull County murder trial. The jury returned a guilty verdict against Cedrick Patterson on a murder charge and six other charges that he faced. He was acquitted of the tampering evidence charge that he faced. Patterson was accused...
Free library in Masury vandalized for second time
MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles is frustrated by recent vandalism to a free library box in the area’s new pocket park. The Sam and Gladys Jennings Memorial Park was built along First Street in Masury last year as part of a neighborhood revitalization grant. Along with that, a Little Free Library was placed in the park. People can take a book in exchange for leaving a book, but recently, what has been meant for the community has been a target for vandals.
Family still searching for answers in loved one’s ‘suspicious’ death
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Frank Penezich was found dead on the side of the road with what the coroner described as “suspicious injuries,” yet his death was ruled undetermined. His family continues to search for answers while working to keep his memory alive. Penezich, better known as...
Moving Wall honoring veterans comes to Mercer County
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Tears, memories and honor were the reactions of people who visited a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Hermitage this weekend. Wiping away tears, reading some of the 58,318 names of fallen service members. The Moving Wall began its mission two...
Man charged after deputy finds 179 g. of meth, mushrooms
WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal authorities have charged a man, saying that he was driving around with methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in Windham Township on November 15, 2021. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Markus Shaw III, 37, of Warren, was pulled over by...
Malfunction during project causes water issues in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A mechanical failure during a water valve replacement project caused water to shoot out of the ground in Youngstown early Thursday morning. A viewer sent WKBN video showing the water coming out of the ground at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Streel Street on the West Side.
Woman facing charges after fight involving knife in Boardman
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a woman after a fight involving a knife and a vehicle crash in Boardman Township. According to a police report, officers were called to the 7300 block of Salinas Trail around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police reported that a man and a woman who were involved in the fight were there, as well as a relative of the woman and a baby.
