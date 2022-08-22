MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township Trustee Dan Suttles is frustrated by recent vandalism to a free library box in the area’s new pocket park. The Sam and Gladys Jennings Memorial Park was built along First Street in Masury last year as part of a neighborhood revitalization grant. Along with that, a Little Free Library was placed in the park. People can take a book in exchange for leaving a book, but recently, what has been meant for the community has been a target for vandals.

