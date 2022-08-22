ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham

Watch: Victoria Beckham Twins With Daughter Harper Seven. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
TENNIS
WWD

Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts Brunette Hair Wearing Fendi at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood

Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new look. On Thursday, the actress debuted her new brunette hair on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. She wore a look by Fendi, which was a check-printed cotton asymmetrical strapless bustier with a waist belt paired with matching low-rise trousers.More from WWDA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere The usually blonde Peltz Beckham dyed her hair brown last month, and was sporting a haircut that included messy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Gigi Hadid Looks Unrecognizable on Hair-Raising Vogue Italia Cover

Watch: Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair. Gigi Hadid's latest hairstyle is a cut above the rest. While gracing the September 2022 cover of Vogue Italia, the supermodel looks almost unrecognizable while rocking a bleached blond hairstyle swept up in a style that practically defies gravity. The hair-raising look, the most daring she has ever showcased, is the brainchild of British hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Roberto Cavalli
Person
Nicola Peltz
Page Six

A guide to Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz

When it comes to wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham quite literally wears his heart on his sleeve. The son of David and Victoria Beckham married the Palm Beach heiress in an extravagant ceremony on April 9, 2022 — and his love for his spouse is inked all over. The aspiring chef revealed that a whopping 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to his bride, with designs ranging from her name and her mother’s rosary to a literal love letter on his back. While most of those tats have yet to be revealed, Beckham and his bride have given fans a glimpse...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Milan Fashion Week#Spice Girls#Backgrid#Bates Motel
The Independent

Shakira fans hit out at Gerard Piqué as he’s photographed with new ‘girlfriend’ three months after split

Shakira fans have criticised her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, three months after his split from the singer.Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer was pictured with his alleged new partner, Clara Chia Marti, while at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. In the video captured by Spanish news outlet Socialite, Piqué could be seen with his arm around Marti, while he leans his head down and they exchange a kiss.The publication reported that Marti was a 23-year-old PR student who works for Komos, Pique’s sports and media investment group. On Twitter, many...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. Clad in a...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Olivia Just Responded to Rumors Florence Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Her Dating Harry While Reportedly Still With Jason

Saying her piece. Olivia Wilde responded to Florence Pugh feud rumors after reports she cheated with Harry Styles on Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Styles started dating publicly in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling—which Wilde directed and Styles starred in—in 2020. The relationship came two months after news broke that Wilde and Sudeiks, who started dating in 2011 and share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—had split after 10 years together. A source told Page Six in July 2022 that Pugh—who stars with Styles in Don’t Worry Darling—was “uncomfortable” with how Wilde and...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

E! News

206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy