Read full article on original website
Related
See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham
Watch: Victoria Beckham Twins With Daughter Harper Seven. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
Victoria Beckham Shares Her ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Era, Which Includes Latex, Lip Liner and Big Hair
A stylish trip down memory lane! Victoria Beckham hopped on the viral "Teenage Dirtbag" TikTok trend, sharing throwback photos of her most memorable fashion moments. In a video posted to the social media platform on Wednesday, August 24, the fashion designer, 48, is seen posing in a gold button-adorned dress before the clip transitioned to […]
Nicola Peltz Beckham Debuts Brunette Hair Wearing Fendi at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood
Nicola Peltz Beckham has a new look. On Thursday, the actress debuted her new brunette hair on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles. She wore a look by Fendi, which was a check-printed cotton asymmetrical strapless bustier with a waist belt paired with matching low-rise trousers.More from WWDA Closer Look at Blackpink's Style Through the YearsInside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere The usually blonde Peltz Beckham dyed her hair brown last month, and was sporting a haircut that included messy...
Gigi Hadid Looks Unrecognizable on Hair-Raising Vogue Italia Cover
Watch: Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway With New Red Hair. Gigi Hadid's latest hairstyle is a cut above the rest. While gracing the September 2022 cover of Vogue Italia, the supermodel looks almost unrecognizable while rocking a bleached blond hairstyle swept up in a style that practically defies gravity. The hair-raising look, the most daring she has ever showcased, is the brainchild of British hairstylist Eugene Souleiman, who has previously worked with Lady Gaga.
RELATED PEOPLE
A guide to Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoos dedicated to Nicola Peltz
When it comes to wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham quite literally wears his heart on his sleeve. The son of David and Victoria Beckham married the Palm Beach heiress in an extravagant ceremony on April 9, 2022 — and his love for his spouse is inked all over. The aspiring chef revealed that a whopping 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to his bride, with designs ranging from her name and her mother’s rosary to a literal love letter on his back. While most of those tats have yet to be revealed, Beckham and his bride have given fans a glimpse...
TMZ.com
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Sasha Obama shows off her California Boho style as she stops by the salon
Sasha Obama is getting ready to go back to school. The 21-year-old, who attends the University of Southern California, was photographed on her way to the salon, getting ready for a new school year. RELATED: Michelle Obama’s birthday message for her daughter Sasha will melt...
In Style
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shakira fans hit out at Gerard Piqué as he’s photographed with new ‘girlfriend’ three months after split
Shakira fans have criticised her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, three months after his split from the singer.Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer was pictured with his alleged new partner, Clara Chia Marti, while at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. In the video captured by Spanish news outlet Socialite, Piqué could be seen with his arm around Marti, while he leans his head down and they exchange a kiss.The publication reported that Marti was a 23-year-old PR student who works for Komos, Pique’s sports and media investment group. On Twitter, many...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Styles Her Growing Baby Bump in Skintight Floral Dress
Chrissy Teigen is glowing and growing! The Cravings author, who is expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her whimsical pregnancy style while on vacation with her family. Teigen, 36, shared a photo and video via Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, that showed her rocking a salmon-colored maxi dress. The TV personality's gorgeous […]
Jennifer Lopez Turns Wedding to Ben Affleck into Runway Show with 3 Lavish Looks
Watch: See Jennifer Lopez's 3 STUNNING Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses. Jennifer Lopez's wedding dresses will have your jaw on the floor. The Hustlers actress married Ben Affleck for the second time in a lavish ceremony at his private estate in Georgia on Aug. 20, just one month after they eloped in Las Vegas on July 16.
North West, 9, Rocks Braids, A Vintage T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans With Mom Kim Kardashian: Photo
Norh West looked super cool while out with mom Kim Kardashian in Calabasas on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The nine-year-old daughter of Kayne West got picked up from art class donning a baggy vintage tee shirt, distressed jeans, and long braids which all gave off a grunge-chic vibe. North definitely seemed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Beast
Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover
For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. Clad in a...
Hilaria Baldwin's Daughter Carmen Wears Makeup and Heels for Her 9th Birthday Dinner: Photos
Hilaria Baldwin's oldest is getting all glammed up for her birthday. On Sunday, the pregnant yoga pro, 38, shared scenes from the family's outing to celebrate daughter Carmen Gabriela's birthday early. Carmen, whom Hilaria shares with husband Alec Baldwin, turns 9 on August 23. The hilarious moments, shared on Hilaria's...
Vivica A. Fox Shares Details on the Run-In With Kenya Moore That Ended Their Years-Long Feud
Vivica A. Fox and Kenya Moore are finally on good terms—but achieving peace wasn't easy. As Fox exclusively told E! News on Aug. 23, "It's been a long time coming. It was a 10 year beef." The two first clashed while competing on season 14 of The Celebrity Apprentice...
People
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got together for another important milestone in their twin sons' lives. Over the weekend, both the pregnant DJ, 31, and the Wild N' Out host, 41, shared photos and videos as Zillion and Zion had their first swim lesson. In a photo where...
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz
Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
Olivia Just Responded to Rumors Florence Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Her Dating Harry While Reportedly Still With Jason
Saying her piece. Olivia Wilde responded to Florence Pugh feud rumors after reports she cheated with Harry Styles on Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Styles started dating publicly in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling—which Wilde directed and Styles starred in—in 2020. The relationship came two months after news broke that Wilde and Sudeiks, who started dating in 2011 and share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—had split after 10 years together. A source told Page Six in July 2022 that Pugh—who stars with Styles in Don’t Worry Darling—was “uncomfortable” with how Wilde and...
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
Clinique's TikTok-Famous Black Honey Lipstick Is Now Available as a Lip Gloss
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
E! News
206K+
Followers
50K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0