When it comes to wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham quite literally wears his heart on his sleeve. The son of David and Victoria Beckham married the Palm Beach heiress in an extravagant ceremony on April 9, 2022 — and his love for his spouse is inked all over. The aspiring chef revealed that a whopping 70 of his 100 tattoos are dedicated to his bride, with designs ranging from her name and her mother’s rosary to a literal love letter on his back. While most of those tats have yet to be revealed, Beckham and his bride have given fans a glimpse...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO