Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
WDW News Today
First Sunday of Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida Now Sold Out
Sunday, September 4 is now sold out for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. This is the first event night to sell out and tickets are still available for the rest of Halloween Horror Nights. September 4 is the third day of Halloween Horror Nights 31, which begins...
WDW News Today
Disney One Family, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Mystery Set, and More Pins Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A whole slew of pins have come to the Disneyland Resort this week, including the Disney One Family pins from the 2022 Pin Celebration. A few other limited edition pins were also released this week, so let’s take a look at everything new!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Genie+ ‘When You Can Book’ Lightning Lane Banner Added to My Disney Experience
A new “When You Can Book” banner now appears at the top of the My Disney Experience tip board, letting guests know when they can next book a Lightning Lane selection. With Genie+ at Walt Disney World, guests can book a Lightning Lane reservation every two hours, or after using their previous Lightning Lane reservation.
WDW News Today
More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
WDW News Today
Halloween 2022 Decorations Arrive at World of Disney in Disney Springs
Halloween season has officially begun and seasonal decorations have been added to World of Disney in Disney Springs. A large “Happy Halloween 2022” sign is above the Halloween section. This is where all the new Halloween merchandise can be found. A giant Mickey jack-o’-lantern bucket full of giant...
WDW News Today
New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages Going on Sale for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak Residents
Starting today, August 25, new voyage dates are going on sale for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents. Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents can book Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages for dates through September 2023. For more information on booking your next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
New Stitch Fog Wand Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Stitch fog wand featuring the alien in his red spaceship is available at Walt Disney World. We found these wands at Big Top Souvenirs in Magic Kingdom. Stitch Fog Wand – $30. The wand’s...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Ear Headbands Inspired by Constance Hatchaway and Cast Member Costumes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. There are two new Haunted Mansion ear headbands available at Walt Disney World just in time for Halloween. One pair of ears is inspired by the attraction’s murderous bride, Constance Hatchaway, while the other is inspired by the pinstriped green Cast Member costumes.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/24/22 (Construction Progress in Tomorrowland, $600 Vera Wang Ears, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful, sunny day here so let’s start making our way around the park. “Think of the happiest things!” It’s the same as having wings! We’d love this new mug in the Emporium for our morning coffee. The very...
WDW News Today
Pastel Pink and Blue-Accented Sleeping Beauty Castle Ornament Arrives at Disneyland
Hear ye, hear ye! If you’re already preparing for the holiday season, it’s never too early to pick up a new ornament featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle on your next visit to Disneyland. Fortunately we stopped in at Plaza Point and found this lovely new one with some pastel pink and blue accents.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mermaid Tail Cupcake Returns to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort for World Princess Week
For World Princess Week, the Mermaid Tail Cupcake has returned to Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort. Unlike the other celebratory treats, this cupcake will stick around past August 27 (though beyond that, no official end date has been confirmed). Mermaid Tail Cupcake – $6.29.
WDW News Today
D23 Expo 2022 Livestream Schedule Announced
The D23 Expo 2022 livestream schedule has been announced. D23 Expo will be from September 9 and 11, and in-person tickets are sold out. Fans can tune in for select live panels as part of D23 Expo [Live], however. D23 Expo [LIVE] will feature hosts Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The...
WDW News Today
Goofy Van Disney Vacation Club Billboard Painted With Primer During Refurbishment at Walt Disney World
The Goofy driving a van Disney Vacation Club billboard at Walt Disney World has been painted with white primer. Painting began earlier this month but the entire 3-D billboard is now white. Primer is added before new colors are painted over it. Goofy remains in the driver’s seat, with Pluto...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Halloween Droid Figures From Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Star Wars” Halloween droid figures are now available at Walt Disney World, including R7-FNG, a vampire-inspired droid. We found these in Tatooine Traders at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as in Celebrity 5 &...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Temporarily Increasing, First Look at Journey of Water Details, New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet Coming, & More: Daily Recap (8/25/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
WDW News Today
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser 2023 General Bookings Opening Next Week
General bookings for 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will open next week. Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents can already book voyages available through September 2023. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage dates through September 2023 are available to view online. General bookings for these voyages will open on...
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein, Ann Shen, Color Me Courtney and Brittney Lee Collaborating on Fashion Lines Coming to the 2022 D23 Expo and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To coincide with World Princess Week, shopDisney has revealed that four fashion designers will produce unique collections premiering at the 2022 D23 Expo. shopDisney’s Nathalie Franco explored not only the collections, but the stories behind them in...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Next time you’re dead tired, curl up under this new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket from Walt Disney World. The blanket is available at Memento Mori next to the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Weighted...
Comments / 0