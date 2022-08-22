ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet to Be Delivered This Fall

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new complimentary Walt Disney World Annual Passholder magnet will be delivered to Passholders this fall. The new magnet design and release date have not been announced yet. While recent magnets were only available for pickup at...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Genie+ ‘When You Can Book’ Lightning Lane Banner Added to My Disney Experience

A new “When You Can Book” banner now appears at the top of the My Disney Experience tip board, letting guests know when they can next book a Lightning Lane selection. With Genie+ at Walt Disney World, guests can book a Lightning Lane reservation every two hours, or after using their previous Lightning Lane reservation.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More Details on Fantasyland Brawl from Police Report, $600 Vera Wang Minnie Ears Arrive at Walt Disney World, ‘Pinocchio’ Live-Action Trailer Released, & More: Daily Recap (8/24/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Halloween 2022 Decorations Arrive at World of Disney in Disney Springs

Halloween season has officially begun and seasonal decorations have been added to World of Disney in Disney Springs. A large “Happy Halloween 2022” sign is above the Halloween section. This is where all the new Halloween merchandise can be found. A giant Mickey jack-o’-lantern bucket full of giant...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Stitch Fog Wand Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Stitch fog wand featuring the alien in his red spaceship is available at Walt Disney World. We found these wands at Big Top Souvenirs in Magic Kingdom. Stitch Fog Wand – $30. The wand’s...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Ear Headbands Inspired by Constance Hatchaway and Cast Member Costumes at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. There are two new Haunted Mansion ear headbands available at Walt Disney World just in time for Halloween. One pair of ears is inspired by the attraction’s murderous bride, Constance Hatchaway, while the other is inspired by the pinstriped green Cast Member costumes.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

D23 Expo 2022 Livestream Schedule Announced

The D23 Expo 2022 livestream schedule has been announced. D23 Expo will be from September 9 and 11, and in-person tickets are sold out. Fans can tune in for select live panels as part of D23 Expo [Live], however. D23 Expo [LIVE] will feature hosts Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Halloween Droid Figures From Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New “Star Wars” Halloween droid figures are now available at Walt Disney World, including R7-FNG, a vampire-inspired droid. We found these in Tatooine Traders at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as well as in Celebrity 5 &...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discount Temporarily Increasing, First Look at Journey of Water Details, New Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Magnet Coming, & More: Daily Recap (8/25/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser 2023 General Bookings Opening Next Week

General bookings for 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages will open next week. Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents can already book voyages available through September 2023. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage dates through September 2023 are available to view online. General bookings for these voyages will open on...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Ashley Eckstein, Ann Shen, Color Me Courtney and Brittney Lee Collaborating on Fashion Lines Coming to the 2022 D23 Expo and shopDisney

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. To coincide with World Princess Week, shopDisney has revealed that four fashion designers will produce unique collections premiering at the 2022 D23 Expo. shopDisney’s Nathalie Franco explored not only the collections, but the stories behind them in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WDW News Today

New Haunted Mansion Weighted Blanket at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Next time you’re dead tired, curl up under this new Haunted Mansion weighted blanket from Walt Disney World. The blanket is available at Memento Mori next to the Haunted Mansion in Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Weighted...
TRAVEL

