Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandproud.com
New horned dinosaur species discovered in New Mexico
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A new horned dinosaur species has been discovered south of Farmington, New Mexico, by a team of paleontologists, including two from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Most of the skull is preserved. It shows large bite marks from another dinosaur, though...
siouxlandproud.com
Wisconsin AG to AP: Election worker threats to be prosecuted
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who attacks or harasses election workers in the key swing state this fall and proclaimed his faith in the state’s election system as clerks report rising concerns about potential threats due to misinformation about elections.
Comments / 0