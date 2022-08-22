Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Mother Said A DHS Worker Took Her Missing 2-Year-Old SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
The world's first penitentiary where solitary confinement was the norm for every inmateAnita DurairajPhiladelphia, PA
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Heat, humidity on the rise for Friday
PHILADELPHIA - Friday the humidity is on the rise and into the weekend, with very little rain to even out the conditions. Friday will see similar conditions to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, marking Philadelphia’s 5th heatwave, under mainly sunny skies, but the humidity will be a noticeable change, making being outdoors more uncomfortable.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Wednesday could be the 40th 90 degree day of the summer
PHILADELPHIA - After a stretch of milder mid-summer weather, forecasters expect the heat to ramp back up on Wednesday leading to another heat wave across the region. Uninterrupted sunshine will bake the Delaware Valley on Wednesday with temperatures slated to touch 90 degrees for the 40th time this summer. FOX...
Monday’s flooding consumes pickup truck in Woodbridge
Heavy rain led to flooding Monday in various parts of New Jersey, including Middlesex County, where flooding consumed a pickup truck in Woodbridge.
WFMZ-TV Online
Boil water advisory issued for area near Fogelsville
A boil water advisory has been issued in part of Lehigh County Tuesday night. The Lehigh County Water Authority says a loss of system pressure caused the advisory to take effect in part of the Upper Central Lehigh Division. The advisory covers an area near Fogelsville, north of Route 22,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gridphilly.com
Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows
The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 26th - 28th)
It's the last weekend of summer for many students in the Allentown Area. As summer winds down, here are 5 ways to make this weekend one of the best ever!. It took my family until last week to finally check out a free movie in the park, and it was the cutest night ever! We brought blankets, snacks, and lawn chairs for the adults and spent a really fun night under the starts. A couple tips (learn from my mistakes!), bring extra blankets, pillows, snacks, and bug spray! (Friday, August 26th)
Deadly crash in Eagleville creates additional rush hour traffic in Lower Providence Township
EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Traffic may be tough for a little while longer in Lower Providence Township due to a deadly crash Thursday. It happened on South Park Avenue in Eagleville just after 3 p.m.An SUV and dump truck crashed.One person died in the collision. No further information is available at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup
Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
Atlantic City Airshow brings thousands to the New Jersey beaches
Airshow organizers say the event draws more than 500,000 spectators.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers
While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
billypenn.com
Would you swim in the Delaware River? Floatopia invites you to try it out, in the name of clean water
It’s a giant pink flamingo! It’s an oversized sea turtle! No, it’s a floating brigade of clean water crusaders. Environmental nonprofit Upstream Alliance kicks off its third “Floatopia” event Saturday afternoon, with participants launching from Camden’s Pyne Point Park across from Philadelphia. Inspired by...
Bucks County Man Transforms His Front Yard Into a Professionally-Made Model Rail Yard
A Bucks County man has turned his front yard into a full scaler model train rail yard. Video editor Lyndsey Teague documented the fun project for 6ABC Action News. From a creative hobby to a professional setup, Tony, of Upper Bucks County, got his first train set when he was 11. He said he was hooked ever since.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville
UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree in Southampton, Bucks County
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. (CBS) -- A car crash in Southampton, Bucks County has left one person dead on Friday. The crash happened near the intersection of Melody Lane and Churchville Road.The driver of the car hit a tree.Authorities have not provided any details at this time.
E-ZPass credits due for 86,000 cars overcharged at NJ Route 1 toll bridge
TRENTON — Tens of thousands of drivers with E-ZPass who were overcharged while crossing the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) toll bridge this year should watch their accounts closely for credits in the coming weeks. From February through the first week of July, thousands of passenger vehicles were overcharged a $9...
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
Comments / 0