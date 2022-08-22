ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Heat, humidity on the rise for Friday

PHILADELPHIA - Friday the humidity is on the rise and into the weekend, with very little rain to even out the conditions. Friday will see similar conditions to Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, marking Philadelphia’s 5th heatwave, under mainly sunny skies, but the humidity will be a noticeable change, making being outdoors more uncomfortable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Boil water advisory issued for area near Fogelsville

A boil water advisory has been issued in part of Lehigh County Tuesday night. The Lehigh County Water Authority says a loss of system pressure caused the advisory to take effect in part of the Upper Central Lehigh Division. The advisory covers an area near Fogelsville, north of Route 22,...
FOGELSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lehigh County, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
gridphilly.com

Cobbs Creek Redux? Clearcutting Begins in South Philly Meadows

The destruction of the South Philly Meadows has begun, and, according to witnesses, not in a safe way. As of the morning of Tuesday, August 24, there was no fencing securing the land while trees upwards of 50 feet were being felled close to park users. “As I walked through...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center

After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 26th - 28th)

It's the last weekend of summer for many students in the Allentown Area. As summer winds down, here are 5 ways to make this weekend one of the best ever!. It took my family until last week to finally check out a free movie in the park, and it was the cutest night ever! We brought blankets, snacks, and lawn chairs for the adults and spent a really fun night under the starts. A couple tips (learn from my mistakes!), bring extra blankets, pillows, snacks, and bug spray! (Friday, August 26th)
ALLENTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Authority
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

I-95 Crash in Delco Injures 2, Causes Traffic Backup

Lee esta historia en español aquí. At least two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County Wednesday afternoon. The crash snarled afternoon traffic in the northbound lanes near Highland Avenue in Boothwyn, Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 was overhead as rescue crews rushed to the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
Axios Philadelphia

Philly's biggest eyesores, according to readers

While Philly has plenty of world-class architecture and historical charm, it also has its share of flops and fails. State of play: We asked readers to call out the worst offenders in the City of Brotherly Love and they delivered. Yes, but: No clear consensus emerged. Readers spread their disdain throughout the city.Here are a few of our favorite answers:25th Street Viaduct in South Philly The 25th Street Viaduct in South Philly. Photo courtesy of Google MapsThis eyesore is not only crumbling and dangerous but it's a magnet for illegal dumping. The hulking railroad bridge stretches over a mile and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body recovered from Schuylkill River near Douglassville

UNION TWP., Pa. — Authorities in Berks County have a mystery on their hands after the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River in Union Township. Search crews with Boyertown-based Keystone Water Rescue recovered the unidentified body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, about 16 hours after someone first reported it being there.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy