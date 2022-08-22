Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud in Atlanta dugout Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. d'Arnaud will take a seat for the day game after a night game. William Contreras will catch for Kyle Wright and hit fifth. Eddie Rosario will be the Braves' designated hitter and sixth batter in the order.
numberfire.com
Boston's Jarren Duran batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Duran will start in centerfield on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Christian Arroyo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duran for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Nolan Arenado absent for Cardinals Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Arenado the day off after he was ejected in the third inning on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman will cover third base and bat seventh. Paul DeJong will start at shortstop and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
numberfire.com
DJ LeMahieu not in Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. LeMahieu is being replaced at third base by Josh Donaldson versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 484 plate appearances this season, LeMahieu has a .278 batting average with a .782 OPS, 12 home...
numberfire.com
Alex Verdugo sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Verdugo will move to the bench on Thursday with Tommy Pham starting in left field. Pham will bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Pham for...
numberfire.com
Tommy Pham leading off for Boston on Thursday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will start in left field on Thursday and bat first versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. Alex Verdugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Pham for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes behind the plate for Los Angeles on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes will catch in Los Angeles after Will Smith was rested versus Brewers' right-hander Adrian Houser. numberFire's models project Barnes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez will move to the bench on Thursday with Christian Arroyo starting at second base. Arroyo will bat fifth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and Toronto. numberFire's models project Arroyo for...
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino in Yankees' lineup Thursday night
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is starting Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Trevino is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Athletics starter James Kaprielian. Our models project Trevino for 1.2 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez catching for Houston on Thursday
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Vazquez will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Chris Archer and Minnesota. Martin Maldonado moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vazquez for 10.0 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Xander Bogaerts batting fourth for Boston on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Xander Bogaerts is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Bogaerts will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat fourth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Franchy Cordero returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bogaerts for 12.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Kyle Tucker sitting for Houston on Thursday
Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Tucker will move to the bench on Thursday with Mauricio Dubon starting in right field. Dubon will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and the Twins. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Wednesday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against St. Louis Cardinals. Gomes will start behind the plate after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini behind the plate for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Caratini will operate at catcher after Omar Narvaez was rested on the road versus Dodgers' lefty Andrew Heaney. numberFire's models project Caratini to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Tyrone Taylor in center field for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will take over in center field after Jonathan Davis was given the night off on the road. In a matchup versus Los Angeles' left-hander Andrew Heaney, our models project Taylor to score 6.7...
numberfire.com
Astros' Mauricio Dubon batting eighth on Thursday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Dubon will start in right field on Thursday and bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Archer and Minnesota. Kyle Tucker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dubon for 7.8 FanDuel points on Thursday....
numberfire.com
Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
numberfire.com
Adam Frazier sitting for Seattle on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Adam Frazier is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Frazier will move to the bench on Wednesday with Dylan Moore starting at second base. Moore will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Moore for 9.5 FanDuel...
