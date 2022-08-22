ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away

By Brandon Ringo
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.

According to authorities with the Little Rock Police Department, someone driving a car in the 7000 block of East Wakefield near Durham Drive crashed into a home and hurt someone into the bedroom.

Sticky situation: Gummy bear spill gums up Monday traffic on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock

Authorities did not give the extent of the victim’s injuries, but they are said to be non-life-threatening.

Police said that the driver of the car ran away and they are currently searching for them.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

