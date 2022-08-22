ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, KY

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders.

Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information on where he might be, you’re asked to call Central City Police at (270) 754-2464 or Muhlenberg County Dispatch at (270) 338-2000 . They say you can also reach out to them by messaging through their Facebook page .

