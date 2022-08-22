ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Richmond Food News: Aug. 25-31

The people have spoken. Our 35th annual Best & Worst survey results are in, and your dining wish list just got longer. Peruse the Food & Drink categories to discover prime lunch hangouts, noteworthy additions to the restaurant scene, a glitter-dusted brunch and more readers’ picks for the best of the best in town. (Richmond magazine)
Sneak Peek: Inside Richmond Magazine’s September Issue

The September issue of Richmond magazine is on its way to mailboxes and newsstands right now, and it’s bursting with content that gets at the heart of life in the region. Here are a few of the big stories that print and digital subscribers will get to read before anyone else:
Nice Shot: ‘Reflections’

Reclaiming the Monument, a collaborative nonprofit public art project that gives context to historic spaces using projection-based art, hosted “Reflections” on Belle Isle July 8-10. The event featured an art installation projected onto the trestles of Lee Bridge; musical performances from Classical Revolution RVA, Butcher Brown, Railgun and...
‘Crazy’ Jazz

Staci Griesbach says that when she dropped the needle on “Patsy Cline’s Greatest Hits” one lazy day at home, it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt. “It had been a cassette tape that we had in our family Bonneville when I was growing up in Wisconsin,” the jazz vocalist says, calling from Los Angeles, her home base. “I say, ‘Hey, I know these tunes like the back of my hand. This is what I was raised on.’ ”
