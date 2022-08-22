Read full article on original website
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
BIGGEST Fish EVER Caught in Merrymeeting Lake
Merrymeeting, quietly tucked away in New Durham, is unique among New Hampshire’s many lakes. It was created when someone put a stopper in the sink, turned on the water, and forgot to turn it off. Our beloved Uncle Jim and Aunt Barbie spent the summer months there at their camp “Whitmere.” Although they didn’t have children, they did have “Freddie,” an invisible frog that occasionally made an appearance as a green cotton beanbag or was pulled, gently, from Uncle Jim’s pocket and held in his hand.
Grand Opening Day @ the Newest Market Basket Store Location in Concord
On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 7am the newest Market Basket store will officially open its doors .. located at 15 Merchants Way, Concord, NH just off Exit 17 on Route I-93. To help celebrate the new store opening, all Market Basket Stores will offer great deals on products during the Grand Opening Sale which continues through Saturday Sept. 3rd, 2022. Find your closest Market Basket location at www.shopmarketbasket.com.
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
Poland Spring hopes to double its withdrawals from a York County well
Amid a persistent drought in southern Maine, Poland Spring is proposing to double its withdrawals from a well in Hollis to 60 million gallons a year. The company says there’s plenty of water in the local aquifer, even during dry years. Wednesday evening, the Hollis Planning Board heard a...
Beloved Stratham, NH, Bakery Closes After 34 Years
In these post-pandemic times, we have become somewhat accustomed to seeing places we know and love close their doors. But when it is an establishment that has been a staple in the community for over three decades, that stings!. Sweet Dreams Bakery in Stratham took to their Facebook page yesterday...
Loring E. Clark Jr., 75
MOULTONBOROUGH — Loring "Lonnie" Ernest Clark, Jr., 75, husband, father, grandfather, and brother passed away August 19, 2022 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side after a brief battle with lung cancer. He was born July 7, 1947 to Loring and Gladys Clark in Marblehead, MA. He...
Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
People
Man Dies After Slipping and Falling Off N.H. Mountain Ledge While Hiking with Group
A hiker died in New Hampshire over the weekend after falling off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to authorities. The hiker was climbing down the mountain with two other individuals on Saturday when they began to explore what they believed to be a ski trail, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a press release on Monday.
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
Robert R. Daniels, 85
LACONIA — Robert R. Daniels, 85, of Clark Avenue, passed away after a protracted illness on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith, surrounded by his four daughters. Robert was born on April 6, 1937 in Haverhill, the son of Ralph Daniels and Mary Rose (Lemay) Lemaire.
2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park
MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music. In addition to...
Is This Traffic Light in Rochester, New Hampshire, Still Wonky?
We all have that traffic light in our town that is the bane of our existence. I remember there was one in my hometown of Leominster, MA, that would turn green for 5 seconds and then be red for 3 minutes. I know this because I timed it one day. I know, I really need to get a life. Uncooperative traffic lights can make you feel like you are losing your mind. There is one in particular light in Rochester, NH, that has people feeling this way. As it turns out, the dang thing is broken! Or at least that is what people suspect.
Monica Hernandez, her family welcome new baby
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR would like to introduce the newest member of our family. Anchor Monica Hernandez and her husband welcomed Adeline Elyse on Sunday, Aug. 21, just after midnight. She weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Mom and baby are doing great! Monica said her family appreciates...
What’s the Story Behind the So Called Toilet House on Route 5 in Limerick?
On Route 5 in Limerick, as I was driving along, I came upon a very busy and very odd scene. I have dubbed it, the 'toilet house'. Rumor has it and I was unable to confirm nor deny the rumor, that the people who owned the property wanted to start a business and were denied the proper permit by Limerick - so they started a 'protest' of toilets.
NH firefighter is fighting back after a ‘frightening health scare’
EXETER, N.H. — An Exeter, New Hampshire firefighter is fighting his way back to active duty - and his family - after a health scare that landed him in a hospital ICU. It all started about two weeks ago when Dylan Raymond went to the hospital to have a “lingering cough” checked out, according to a post from the Exeter Fire Department.
