Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Geismar man accused of sending explicit videos to teen boy

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geismar man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday. APSO says detectives arrested David Williams, 26, after interviewing a 15-year-old male who said that he and Williams sent messages of a sexual nature to each other. Through an investigation, detectives learned that Williams and the juvenile also sent photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts to each other.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10

BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
brproud.com

No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
BATON ROUGE, LA

