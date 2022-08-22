Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted domestic abuse, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery, and other charges. According to BRPD, Kelvin Carter Jr., 29, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment, and simple robbery. If you have...
Thibodaux man critically injured in overnight shooting, police say
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has been critically injured in an early morning shooting Friday, the Thibodaux Police Department said. Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue says officers responded to the 200 block of Sanders Street around 2 a.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot multiple times. He was sent to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. The police said information about the victim or a suspected motive will not be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Teenager detained after child was shot at Baton Rouge apartment Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was questioned Friday morning after another child was reportedly shot and wounded at an apartment complex. The shooting was first reported shortly before 8 a.m. at the Copper Ridge apartments on Lobdell Boulevard, south of Greenwell Springs Road. Sources told WBRZ that the victim was...
Arrest made in attempted rape at Baton Rouge park earlier this month
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman in a BREC park earlier this month. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim was brutally attacked in a BREC park on South Harrell's Ferry Road on Aug. 10. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Dominick Moore, on Thursday.
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
EBRSO searching for suspects in early morning attempted ATM theft at CVS
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported alarm going off overnight at a local CVS. Deputies arrived at the CVS around 1:36 a.m. and found a damaged front windowpane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, “Two unknown...
Geismar man accused of sending explicit videos to teen boy
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Geismar man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile Thursday. APSO says detectives arrested David Williams, 26, after interviewing a 15-year-old male who said that he and Williams sent messages of a sexual nature to each other. Through an investigation, detectives learned that Williams and the juvenile also sent photos and videos of themselves performing lewd acts to each other.
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
Mother arrested in Siegen Lane retail store arson
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A mother was arrested Tuesday in connection to a Siegen Lane retail store arson on Aug. 13. Authorities said Jerdae Tanner was arrested by fire investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies on charges of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
School bus with students onboard crashes Friday, no injuries reported, Baton Rouge police say
A school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Hollywood Street in Baton Rouge, and some students were on board at the time, police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said around 5 students were on the bus when the crash happened in the 4700 block of Hollywood Street, near Beechwood Drive.
ZPD seeks vehicle involved in theft at local Home Depot
ZACHARY, La (BRPROUD) — The Zachary Police Department (ZPD) is searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a theft at Home Depot. If you have any information, you are asked to contact ZPD at 225-654-1922.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week.
Opelousas man flees police pursuit on foot with AR-15 in hand
Opelousas Police chased and apprehended a suspect who jumped from a moving vehicle Tuesday during an attempted traffic stop.
Mother arrested for allegedly setting clothes on fire, shoplifting at children's store on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a mother after she and her two children allegedly set a clothing rack on fire and shoplifted from a children's retail store over the weekend. The St. George Fire Protection District said the incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Carter's...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The delivery driver is being identified, according to the police.
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in St. Helena Parish
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Last Stop Mini Mart on Highway 10 on Friday. Deputies arrived at the scene around 11:35 p.m. and found that five individuals had suffered injuries. Three of those people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a local hospital.
BRPD officer fired, charged with kidnapping & malfeasance in 2021 traffic stop
BATON ROUGE - A police officer accused of leading a 19-year-old to an abandoned warehouse where he allegedly groped her and threatened to arrest lost his job Wednesday, more than a year after he was placed on paid leave over the allegations. The Baton Rouge Police Department's decision to fire...
Suspect Arrested in Second District Shooting
NOPD has arrested a wanted suspect in the investigation of a shooting that occurred on August 21 in the 8400 block of Palm Street.
Man arrested for drunk driving; going 130 mph on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A man was pulled out of his car and arrested Saturday after going 130 mph on an interstate and trying to outrun law enforcement officers. According to arrest documents, Deyvin Martinez was spotted driving an Infiniti on I-10 West in Ascension Parish at 6:30 a.m. going 130 mph.
No one hurt in early morning school bus crash on Hollywood St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a school bus crash on Friday morning. The crash involved a school bus and one car. It happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of and Hollywood St. and Beechwood Dr. One child was...
