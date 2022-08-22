Read full article on original website
Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond
Kaulig Racing and Kyle Busch would represent a powerful partnership for the 2023 season and beyond. Why is this move intriguing for both parties at this point?
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement
Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had no comment about a significant departure from his JR Motorsports team this week. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’
RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway
Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout
Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem
Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know… The post NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting appeared first on Outsider.
Natalie Decker replaced by Patrick Emerling for Daytona
This weekend, NASCAR is racing at Daytona International Speedway. Natalie Decker was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR) Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Patrick Emerling will drive the machine instead. Emerling will pilot an unsponsorsed No. 5 car. The team...
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
NASCAR: The 13 drivers in must-win situations at Daytona
There are 13 drivers who need to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to get to the playoffs. There is one spot still open in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with 15 drivers having won at least one of the season’s first 25 races to secure their spots.
Saturday Daytona Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is scheduled Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Among matters to be determined are the final two spots in the Cup playoffs. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. control those positions entering the race, and at least one of them will make the playoffs on points. Both will advance on points if there is not a new winner Saturday night.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement produces major playoff change
Kurt Busch will not be one of the 16 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, despite winning at Kansas Speedway back in mid-May. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch has been sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition ever since his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway last month left him with concussion-like symptoms.
Perfect NASCAR playoff streak in jeopardy at Daytona
Brad Keselowski has made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs every year since the knockout-style format was introduced, but his streak is in serious jeopardy. Brad Keselowski enters the final race before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, needing a win to make the postseason.
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
Craftsman returns as NASCAR's Truck Series title sponsor
NASCAR welcomed back a familiar partner Friday afternoon as Craftsman was named the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series. Truck Series teams will race under the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series banner beginning at Daytona on February 17, 2023. Craftsman replaces the Camping World brand, which is not returning next season after its contract with NASCAR runs out at the end of this year. Camping World and the Gander Outdoors brand have sponsored the series for the last 14 years.
NASCAR Broadcaster Shannon Spake Is a Jill of All Trades
If you’re a NASCAR fan, then you recognize Shannon Spake as the host of Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. But the broadcasting vet has pretty much done it all in the sports world, having covered the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball over the years. Being an accomplished...
