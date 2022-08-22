ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
thecomeback.com

Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement

Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’

RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona International Speedway

Six months ago, NASCAR Cup Series teams arrived at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 with very little real-world knowledge of the new Next Gen car. This weekend teams return to DIS with 25 regular-season races in the record books and with big notebooks about the likes and dislikes of the new car. The regular season will end with Saturday night’s 400-mile race (7 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock) on the 2.5-mile oval.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
FanSided

NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem

Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Racing News

Natalie Decker replaced by Patrick Emerling for Daytona

This weekend, NASCAR is racing at Daytona International Speedway. Natalie Decker was scheduled to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event. Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR) Today, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Patrick Emerling will drive the machine instead. Emerling will pilot an unsponsorsed No. 5 car. The team...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Gibbs Racing#Nascar Power Rankings#Nbc
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The 13 drivers in must-win situations at Daytona

There are 13 drivers who need to win the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway to get to the playoffs. There is one spot still open in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, with 15 drivers having won at least one of the season’s first 25 races to secure their spots.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Saturday Daytona Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season is scheduled Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway. Among matters to be determined are the final two spots in the Cup playoffs. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. control those positions entering the race, and at least one of them will make the playoffs on points. Both will advance on points if there is not a new winner Saturday night.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
FanSided

Perfect NASCAR playoff streak in jeopardy at Daytona

Brad Keselowski has made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs every year since the knockout-style format was introduced, but his streak is in serious jeopardy. Brad Keselowski enters the final race before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, needing a win to make the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
racer.com

Craftsman returns as NASCAR's Truck Series title sponsor

NASCAR welcomed back a familiar partner Friday afternoon as Craftsman was named the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series. Truck Series teams will race under the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series banner beginning at Daytona on February 17, 2023. Craftsman replaces the Camping World brand, which is not returning next season after its contract with NASCAR runs out at the end of this year. Camping World and the Gander Outdoors brand have sponsored the series for the last 14 years.
MOTORSPORTS
FanBuzz

NASCAR Broadcaster Shannon Spake Is a Jill of All Trades

If you’re a NASCAR fan, then you recognize Shannon Spake as the host of Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage. But the broadcasting vet has pretty much done it all in the sports world, having covered the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball over the years. Being an accomplished...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy