The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First DatesLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Three Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets In Los Angeles Right Now, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Dog Bakery In Long Beach for Paw-fect Pup TreatsLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
Here's how to get a Gourmet Burger for just $4.40 in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLA
Lincoln Heights family living in parking lot given new home
After living in a parking lot, high school sophomore Maria Christina Benitez has a bedroom for the first time in her life."All my life I've lived in an apartment," she said. "Now, we have a home. I lost so much stuff but I gained so much more. I'm so happy for that."Tears of joy were hard to hide as it was not too long ago when Benitez and her family were homeless with nowhere to go. With no insurance nor a steady income, Benitez, her brother and their parents were forced to live underneath a simple canopy after a fire...
Westchester residents frustrated with growing homeless encampment
Since the pandemic began, some Westchester residents say they don't feel safe going to their public park where a homeless encampment has grown and even spilled over into the parking of the library and senior center. On Thursday, handicap parking spaces taken by RV's could be seen, along with campers and their belongings in the breezeways, just some of the reasons that Lisa Gains recently organized a group called Save Westchester Park. "Fewer and fewer people are wanting to go to our own public park and our library because they don't feel safe," Gains told CBSLA. Gains, who organized the group after months...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
southpasadenareview.com
Barkley Offers Steak With a Sizzle on the Side
The Barkley Restaurant and Bar in South Pasadena is a place where you can dance, listen to jazz or maybe, if you’re a musician, join in with a band. The restaurant has “always been a steakhouse since 1951,” owner Daniel de la Torre said, adding it was called Crossbow for many years.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Brentwood Sushi Restaurant Named Among LA’s Best
Time Out magazine lists Sasabune as one of the 18-best sushi spots in LA. Sushi Sasabune in Brentwood has been named as one of the 18 best sushi restaurants in Los Angeles according to Time Out Los Angeles. The restaurant’s Tock site states, “Sasabune is one of the first sushi restaurants offered “omakase” style sushi in Los Angeles.
Popeyes Expanding to LA Malls with Three New Sites
This is the latest from International Restaurant Management Group
This is the Best Cheesecake in California
Their diverse gourmet cheesecake offerings include over 60 flavors. Where can you buy the best cheesecake in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles County, Calif.) - You know what they say: "There's no such thing as a bad cheesecake."
Canyon News
Rent Relief Available For Tenants In Rent-Controlled Apartments
SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that on August 29 beginning at 8 a.m. the “Rent Control Adjustment Relief” (RCAR) program will open and will take applications for a one-time relief program to help Santa Monica households in rent-controlled apartments unable to afford the upcoming 6 percent Rent Control General Adjustment that will go in effect September 1, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
How to Transform Your Lawn Into Drought Tolerant Landscaping
Angelenos are struggling to keep their lawns green in the midst of yet another historic drought, with water use mandates becoming more and more strict. Transforming your yard into drought tolerant landscaping involves ripping out the existing grass lawn and replacing it with gravel or crushed granite, along with adding native elements that don’t need much water to survive, like succulents. The plants are usually watered with a simple drip irrigation system running under the gravel, using as little water as possible to keep the plants healthy. So little water is used, in fact, the savings could add up.
NBC Los Angeles
A Battle is Brewing for Business Between Restaurants and Food Trucks in Long Beach
A battle is brewing in Long Beach between restaurants and food trucks. Restaurants owners say the food trucks park just outside their doors and steal business. Tuesday night the city council will be considering how to better regulate the situation. In the meeting council members will consider new regulations that...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New interest-free loan program launches in LA County to help prevent homelessness
New assistance is available in LA County to people facing the prospect of losing their homes. The Short Term Eviction Prevention (STEP) Fund, a program funded by the nonprofit, 1p.org, is launching a pilot program to give out 1,000 micro loans of up to 2,500 dollars to individuals at risk of eviction or dealing with other housing-related challenges.
westsidetoday.com
Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach
Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month. Holy Cow BBQ is opening a new location in Redondo Beach at the end of the month. The “Comfort Food California Style” restaurant already has locations in West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, and Culver City. As their website states, their food is made with “slow smoked goodness” and the restaurant’s philosophy is that “BBQ is the quintessential American fate and everyone has a favorite style, flavor, cooking method, and sauce. At Holy Cow BBQ, we’ve been on a mission to find the best of the U.S. and bring it to Los Angeles….in a relaxed, welcoming ‘NO ATTITUDE’ restaurant ideal for friends and family to dig in, get messy, be loud and enjoy the king of comfort foods.”
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with a naughty D-cake that is absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s safe to...
The Beloved Mid-Autumn Moon Festival Returns To L.A.’s Chinatown After Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is back in L.A.’s Chinatown. The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration that can be traced down centuries and is traditionally celebrated in both Chinese and Vietnamese cultures. Similar festivals are found in Korea and Japan. The festival celebrates the full harvest moon and is a time dedicated to showing appreciation for all the bountiful harvests during the season—and most importantly, sharing it with loved ones. This year, Angelenos can expect traditional Chinese demonstrations, local vendors, live music, a moon ritual with mooncake sampling, and moon viewing through telescopes! It is traditional to eat mooncakes during this time, and these delicious treats will be available for purchase around the local bakeries in the district. Bring your friends and family, and get ready to celebrate in the traditional L.A. Chinatown way!
7 Game-Changing Breakfast Burritos in Los Angeles That Will Wake Up Your Taste Buds
Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town and there are plenty of great options to be found. Breakfast Burrito Ideas in Los Angeles@dorydel/instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Rise and shine: It's time to start your day off right with a breakfast burrito from one of the best places to get your morning meal in LA.
coloradoboulevard.net
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
celebsbar.com
Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022
Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen.The immersive event, which takes place over Halloween weekend, will return to California for its third year, and debut in New Jersey for the first time.Attendees can expect to revel in over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, authentic Halloween environments as they enjoy face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, live music, character performers, pumpkin carving, dancing, photo opportunities, food and drinks, and of course, lots of candy.
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
foxla.com
Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism
A rally will be held outside of the Kaiser Permanente Medical School in Pasadena. It's to show support for Black doctors and one doctor who is taking Kaiser Permanente to court.
