‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum to Season 5 Cast
One Chicago PD alum will be donning a badge once again as Lisseth Chavez joins The Rookie team in the fifth season of the hit ABC action-drama TV series. Chavez is slated to guest-star in multiple episodes of this popular Nathan Fillion-led series which will be premiering in homes all across the country on September 25.
The Old Man Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, and More
We've had our eyes on The Old Man ever since it was announced back in 2019, and the wait was worth it. You had your eyes on it too; it was the most-watched cable series premiere since January 2021, and was FX's most-streamed show on Hulu in its online debut. It's easily one of the best new shows of the year, and a great new addition to FX's growing list of excellent dramas, so it's no surprise that FX quickly renewed the series for a second season.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
Richard Simmons Breaks Silence, Posts Message to Fans on Heels of TMZ Documentary
Richard Simmons is feeling the love, more than 8 years after he disappeared from the public eye, thanking fans for their support and well wishes on the heels of TMZ's documentary about his life and his disappearance. Simmons, who hasn't posted a message directly from himself on Facebook in years,...
Meet ‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest’s Girlfriend, Aubrey Paige
They have been together for over a year, and now here are some details about American Idol host Ryan Seacrest’s relationship with model Aubrey Paige Petcosky. According to PEOPLE, Ryan Seacrest has been romantically linked to Petcosky since 2021. Although they have been together for quite a while, the couple continues to keep a low profile. They rarely attend public events together and have only walked the red carpet once. However, they do enjoy their time together. Most recently, they went on a vacation in Spain last month.
‘Blue Bloods’: Fans Wish the Reagans Would Give Jack a Break
Blue Bloods fans are some of the most hardcore ones you will find in the world of TV watching and they’re ticked. What in the world do they want? It’s time to give Jack Boyle, played by Peter Hermann, a dad-gum break. They are tired of the rather pompous attitude family members hold against the ex of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. In essence, some of these fans are saying “nobody’s perfect” when it comes to relationships. Especially the one between Jack and Erin and Jack and his daughter Nicky, played by Sami Gayle.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Shows Off Wildly Impressive Catch on Fishing Trip
Son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood, and actor in his own right, Scott Eastwood took to Instagram to show off an impressive catch from a recent fishing trip. The Tuesday morning post coincided with the popular dinner tradition of Taco Tuesday. Looks like Eastwood put fish tacos on the menu using his fresh catch.
Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Jenny McCarthy Speaks Out About Hugh Hefner
In a new documentary series from A&E, the network explores the lavish and sometimes peculiar life of Hugh Hefner, the Playboy empire, and the outlandish mansion. Hosting some of the biggest celebrities in the world, the Playboy mansion became somewhat of an urban legend as to what happened behind closed doors. With the new documentary sharing some light on the good and the bad, former Playboy, Jenny McCarthy, recently discussed her time at the mansion and why she refused to take part in the documentary.
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving the Show
People who watch Law & Order: SVU are just getting over the news of Kelli… The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Responds to Rumors He’s Leaving the Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah’s Season 14 Teaser Has Fans Going Wild
When NCIS: Los Angeles fans dial things up for Season 14, they can enjoy this teaser from actress and director Daniela Ruah. As some of you might know, Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye, also has been behind the camera for some episodes. This all happens again for the fifth episode on CBS. As you can tell from below, Ruah is one happy camper in a photo she’s sharing with her followers on Instagram. Chad Mazero, who is the scriptwriter for her episode, appears in the photo, too. We look forward to seeing that episode titled Flesh & Blood. And her fans are going wild after seeing this photo on Tuesday afternoon.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s How the Show May Write Kelli Giddish Out
With news breaking on Wednesday that actress Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU, a lot of speculation starts kicking up. Part of it swirls around what happens to Giddish’s Amanda Rollins character. You know, there has to be some way that she exits the long-running show. It’s going to be a whirlwind of events that have to take place. Obviously, her departure leaves an opening that will await filling up. Yet, how in the world does she depart in a way that would be understandable? Her role on SVU is one that has helped provide interesting and powerful storylines throughout her run there.
‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role
ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
‘Blue Bloods’: How Season 13 Will Fix a Glaring Plot Hole
When Blue Bloods returns this fall for its 13th season, all eyes will be turned to fan-favorite character Erin Reagan. When season 12 concluded, Erin had decided to make her run for the city’s District Attorney. Now, while we wait for the upcoming premiere, Blue Bloods fans are also wondering about one glaring plot hole. And, even more, they’re interested in how writers plan to go about fixing it.
Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
Ryan Seacrest and Ali Wentworth Have Shocking Conversation on Show Before Cutting To Break
Not one to show that he’s embarrassed that easily, Live With Kelly and Ryan star Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Ali Wentworth had a shocking conversation while on stage before quickly cutting to a commercial break. Newsweek reports that on Wednesday (August 24th), Wentworth made Ryan Seacrest blush when...
‘Chicago Med’: What’s Next for Dr. Daniel Charles?
“Chicago Med” returns this fall after a fiery season 7 finale. NBC shared what’s in store for character Dr. Daniel Charles in the upcoming season. Charles, played by Oliver Platt, has been on the show since the beginning. He is the Head of Psychiatry, and cares for patients’ mental health. NBC revealed what is next for the beloved character in season 8.
‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Major Spoiler About One Character’s Upcoming Promotion
While much attention for Blue Bloods Season 13 has been around Erin Reagan, some should go to Jamie and Eddie. We’re talking about Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, and Eddie Janko-Reagan, played by Vanessa Ray. As some fans know, they’ve been working together in the same precinct while also being married. That has led to some issues in the office. One of them, though, is going to get a promotion. We get a little news about this from the showrunner of Blue Bloods.
‘Today Show’ Host Al Roker and Wife Drop Off Son Nick at College
On Thursday (August 25th), TODAY Show star Al Poker took to his Instagram account to share snapshots of his and Deborah Roberts’ son Nick heading off to college. In the post, the long-time TODAY Show co-host opened up about his son Nick’s adventure to become a college student. “I guess this is happening,” the TV personality declared. “Taking the last one to college. So proud of one [Nick Roker].”
Gwen Stefani’s Kids Join Dad Gavin Rossdale On Stage in Rare Appearance
While celebrating the 14th birthday of his and Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma, Gavin Rossdale took the birthday boy and 8-year-old Apollo on stage at his latest show taking place in Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Wednesday (August 24th). According to TMZ, the Bush singer brought out Zuma and...
