Legendary music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created a cultural phenomenon during the pinnacle of the pandemic in 2020 with the founding of Verzuz on Instagram. Verzuz provided a prosperous platform for mostly old-school rap and R&B artists to engage in fun battles (well, mostly) with an artist of similar stature and career accomplishment. It became a runaway hit with millions of urbanites who were stuck in the house under quarantine and it rejuvenated the careers and record sales of the participating musicians.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO