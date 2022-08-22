ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Brown says he’s banned from performing at awards shows

R&B crooner Chris Brown claims that he’s been banished from performing at awards shows, despite dropping a hit new album, Breezy, and selling out arenas and stadiums across the country. The 33-year-old “Loyal” and “Deuces” singer vented to his 119 million Instagram followers regarding the allegedly lousy treatment he’s...
Why Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are suing Triller for millions

Legendary music producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created a cultural phenomenon during the pinnacle of the pandemic in 2020 with the founding of Verzuz on Instagram. Verzuz provided a prosperous platform for mostly old-school rap and R&B artists to engage in fun battles (well, mostly) with an artist of similar stature and career accomplishment. It became a runaway hit with millions of urbanites who were stuck in the house under quarantine and it rejuvenated the careers and record sales of the participating musicians.
Diddy and Jermaine Dupri are finally going to battle

Music moguls Diddy and Jermaine Dupri have finally agreed to a matchup of their musical catalogs after months of trading insults. Diddy, the Bad Boy label founder, 52, and Dupri, the genius behind So So Def, 49, both became titans of urban and pop music during the golden age of hip hop in the 1990s. They have agreed to meet up in Atlanta for a sonic showdown.
Snoop Dogg has a good reason for using ghostwriters

Snoop Dogg has respectably been in the rap game for a long time, and at this point in his career, he’s willing to give the keys to the young generation. Dogg is known for his writing skills and has even helped other artists in the past with their verses. Now, he’s paying it forward and letting other artists write for him.
AI rapper dropped by label after blackface accusation

An A.I. rapper has been dropped by Capitol Music Group after public backlash. FN Meka, was an artist created from artificial intelligence and is based on recent popular hip-hop songs and looks. The virtual artist has face tattoos, green braids and a nose ring. In his songs, he uses the n-word, and on his Instagram, he made a post about police brutality, with a photo of a White officer on top of him about to hit him with a baton.
Drake gets a new hairstyle; social media has jokes (photos)

Social media is having some fun with Drake‘s new look. The artist uploaded his new hairstyle on Instagram, which sparked an immediate reaction. Drake has tried plenty of different of hairstyles throughout his career to signal different eras. He’s gone from lowcut fades to the heart-part for the release of Certified Lover Boy to cornrows and now this latest look.
Fetty Wap and Young Thug facing years in prison

Two of hip-hop’s biggest artists are locked behind bars and could face years in prison. Did their music lead to this fate?. Fetty Wap’s 2015 was one of the biggest breakout years recently seen in music. “Trap Queen” is the single that started it all. She...
John Legend wants to teach you how to write a song

Award-winning musical artist John Legend wants to share some of the tricks of his trade with you. The pianist and vocalist teamed up with MasterClass to teach the art of songwriting. The class is 18 chapters, which dives into the details of the emotions and structure that go into some of his most successful songs.
50 Cent drops trailer to gory horror film ‘Skill House’ (video)

Fans are getting a glimpse on the new horror movie by 50 Cent that was so gory and bloody that even one of the cameramen passed out while filming. Directed by Josh Stolberg, who is known for his specialization in the macabre and gore in such movies as Jigsaw and Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The new gore fest film stars Fifty, viral TikToker Bryce Hall and UFC veteran Paige VanZant.
Tevin Campell says he’s ready to open up about his sexuality

Tevin Campbell is one of the most prominent R&B stars that came to the forefront in the ’90s, and now he’s ready to talk about more than just his music. In an interview with PEOPLE on Aug. 17, Campbell opened up about his sexuality, and how he’s embraced his sexual identity over the past few years.
Lil Tjay gives 1st update since getting shot 7 times

On June 21, Lil Tjay was struck during a double shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey, and had to undergo emergency surgery. The last update many received was later in June when sources close to him said he was making significant progress and was awake and alert. On Aug. 24, Tjay...
