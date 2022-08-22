ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

torquenews.com

The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today

Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
BUYING CARS
komando.com

Vehicle recall alert: Kia, Ford F-150, GMC and Mitsubishi models at risk

Hot on the heels of a massive recall earlier this month, there are now more vehicles that can cause harm if you continue to drive them. No matter the issue, you must take a car mentioned in this recall to a dealer for a checkup. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has more details on each recall and what drivers of affected cars should do next.
CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists These Used Two-Row Midsized SUVs as the Best in Fuel Economy

Looking for a used SUV that will save you on fuel, but is still large enough for hauling both passengers and cargo? Now might be a good time to take a look at two-row 5-year-old SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative to other used vehicles per Consumer Reports latest listing of these fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommended today.
BUYING CARS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
digg.com

The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked

If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
CARS
Cars
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Production Heavily Constrained

Anticipation for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, with countless fans eager to get the new mid-engine supercar into their driveway. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 production will be heavily constrained for the foreseeable future. According to GM Authority sources, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06...
CARS
torquenews.com

Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming

What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
