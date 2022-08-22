As November looms and the legislative session follows, policymakers are already working on their “wish lists” for the $2.5 billion in “new money” available (thanks in large part to the booming oil and gas industry). Of course, as data from the website USGovernmentspending.com (below) highlights , in FY 2023 (the current fiscal year), New Mexico State spending consumes a greater percentage of the New Mexico economy than does any other state.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO