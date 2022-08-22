Read full article on original website
New Mexico State spending tops in nation already
As November looms and the legislative session follows, policymakers are already working on their “wish lists” for the $2.5 billion in “new money” available (thanks in large part to the booming oil and gas industry). Of course, as data from the website USGovernmentspending.com (below) highlights , in FY 2023 (the current fiscal year), New Mexico State spending consumes a greater percentage of the New Mexico economy than does any other state.
Tipping Point NM episode 431: What to Do with New Mexico’s Big Budget Surplus, Unemployment, APS and Union at Impasse and more
New Mexico has another very big surplus. What should and shouldn’t be done with the surplus money?. An opinion piece by one “progressive” legislator calls out their Democrat critics calling them ignorant or shills for the rich. We discuss. NM’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% in July...
