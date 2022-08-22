ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Section of Three Chopt Road in Henrico to undergo improvements in 2024

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5avl_0hR6bfI800

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has announced plans to improve a 2.1-mile section of Three Chopt Road, located between Barrington Hills Drive and a point about 1,000 feet east of Gaskins Road.

According to the county, the road will be widened to four lanes and include curb and gutter additions, drainage improvements and a sidewalk for pedestrians.

Renovations continue as old Highland Springs becomes first full-service community school hub

While construction is not set to begin until April 2024, Dominion Energy is expected to begin tree clearing in the area as early as next week to relocate utility lines.

The roadway improvement project is expected to be completed by June 2026. More information can be found on the county’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Highland Springs, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Henrico County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chopt#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dominion Energy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy