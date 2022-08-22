Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
BBC
Last homeowner on abandoned Birmingham street agrees to sell
The last homeowner on an abandoned street has agreed to sell after living on the empty estate for three years. Carl Harris, 65, accepted a final offer of £275,000 from Birmingham City Council for his semi-detached home on Gildas Avenue in Kings Norton. The area has been earmarked for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman faces eviction on Prince Charles’ estate for having too many Plants
A woman living in a model town run by Prince Charles’s Duchy of Cornwall says she is being evicted for having too many plants. Alexandra Wilson-Jones, 49, says she has been served an eviction notice at her house in Poundbury – the Prince of Wales’s model village in Dorsetshire in the south of England, in the United Kingdom.
BBC
Modern slavery accused helped man with banking, court told
A man accused of modern slavery offences registered a vulnerable Latvian man's bank account to his home address to help him, a court has heard. Normunds Freiburgs told a jury he never accessed Rolands Kazoks' account or withdrew money without his permission. Mr Kazoks said he was forced to work...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Missing painting of derelict Rock Hall found on eBay
An oil painting missing from a historic hall since the 1930s has been returned after it ended up on eBay. The work of art, by Ernest Holden, is a depiction of Grade II listed Rock Hall in Farnworth, Bolton, once home to a family of paper manufacturers. It was discovered...
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Shropshire Council sorry for noise from Shrewsbury digging
Residents complaining of "horrendous" and "non-stop noise" from work linked to a planned multimillion-pound relief road have received an apology. Shropshire Council admitted there had been an "oversight" in not letting people near Shelton Rough, Shrewsbury, know about the disruption. In a letter, the authority said it should have alerted...
Cameron House bosses were warned about storing ashes in cupboards, inquiry told
Bosses at a hotel which would later go up in flames claiming the lives of two men were told by a fire inspector about the danger of storing combustible materials in certain cupboards.Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died when a fire broke out at the Cameron House hotel, near Balloch, on the banks of Loch Lomond on December 18 2017.A fatal accident inquiry heard on Thursday that in August that year James Clark, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, had highlighted some concerns to the hotel in a routine inspection.“Where the integrity of walls or ceilings has...
BBC
Birmingham men arrested in modern slavery investigation
Three men have been arrested following an investigation into suspected modern slavery at a cannabis farm. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said its officers raided addresses in Birmingham earlier and found thousands of pounds in cash. The NCA suspect people have been trafficked from Vietnam and put to work cultivating...
BBC
Thames Water hosepipe ban to start on 24 August
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 10 million customers across the south of England. The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London. The temporary use ban comes after reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest level...
BBC
Denbury: Church bells to return to St Mary's
A £120,000 project funded by grants and a community has helped the bells of a local church return. The bells of St Mary's, Denbury, in Devon, have been retuned and repaired, with two bells set to be replaced and a sixth bell also added. The ringing room will move...
BBC
Cleveland PC 'mortified' when quizzed about urinating in shop
A police officer accused of urinating in a shop fitting room while drunk told a disciplinary hearing she was "mortified" to be questioned about it. PC Amelia Shearer faces being sacked by Cleveland Police for gross misconduct after the alleged incident at Urban Outfitters in York last September. The off-duty...
tatler.com
Lady Louise Windsor takes job at garden centre before starting at the University of St Andrews
It was revealed yesterday that Lady Louise Windsor, the eldest child of Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, will be following in her cousin Prince William's footsteps by attending the University of St Andrews, following her A-level results. The 18-year-old, who is 16th in line to the throne, finished her secondary education at St Mary's Ascot in July, having completed her exams in English, History, Politics and Drama, and will now study for a degree in English Literature at the Scottish institution.
BBC
Daniel Lee: Fire crews help in search for missing colleague
The colleagues of a missing firefighter have become increasingly concerned for his welfare as they assist police in the search for him. Daniel Lee, 41, was last seen in St Mary's Parsonage, near to pizza bar Crazy Pedro's, in Manchester at about 01:10 BST on Monday, police said. Greater Manchester...
BBC
Bristol drug den house shut down
A house in Bristol used as a drug den has been closed. Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol City Council applied for a three-month closure order for the property in Bishopsworth, Bristol, after Class A drugs were found on on the premises. A spokesperson for the police said neighbours had...
Comments / 0