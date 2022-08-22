Bosses at a hotel which would later go up in flames claiming the lives of two men were told by a fire inspector about the danger of storing combustible materials in certain cupboards.Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died when a fire broke out at the Cameron House hotel, near Balloch, on the banks of Loch Lomond on December 18 2017.A fatal accident inquiry heard on Thursday that in August that year James Clark, of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, had highlighted some concerns to the hotel in a routine inspection.“Where the integrity of walls or ceilings has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO