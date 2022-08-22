Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Kentucky are in school for about 40 hours every week, but that leaves a lot of time when they aren’t in class, and school safety officials want to keep them safe outside school as well. School safety is always at the forefront of...
WKYT 27
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
WKYT 27
On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Justin Skeens, Dir. Digital Storytelling Berea College
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been wondering where the July episode of Uniquely Kentucky has been, don’t worry, you didn’t miss a thing. We decided to hit the pause button out of respect to several major tragedies making the headlines in eastern Kentucky in June and July.
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
brides.com
An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky
Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
WKYT 27
Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
WTVQ
Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair's Grand Champion ham auction shatters another record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another record was set at the annual Country Ham Breakfast and Auction at the Kentucky State Fair, as the winning bid for this year's Grand Champion Ham fetched $5 million. This is the 58th year for the event sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau. For the second...
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
WKYT 27
Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses
WATCH | Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding. The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. WATCH | Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company. Updated: 14 hours ago. Residents in...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
WKYT 27
Ky. food pantry, recently devastated by fire, helping flood victims
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Central Kentucky food pantry, recently devastated by fire, is giving back to help flood victims. Garrard County Food Pantry is in a new location after that fire ripped through its old location last November. Police say a woman set fire to their building. The...
WKYT 27
Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO. Officials said the horrific...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON COLLISION AT INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 627 AND DANIEL DRIVE IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (August 23, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7, Richmond, received a call just after 8:15 A.M. this morning of a two vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of KY-627 and Daniel Drive in Madison County, and responded to the scene. The...
clayconews.com
SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY TRUCKER LEGEND PAUL BRAY "BIG BOPPER" OF LONDON PASSES AWAY
LONDON, KY - ClayCoNews is sad to report that on Monday, August 22nd, 2022 legendary trucker/racer Paul Bray "Big Bopper" of London, Kentucky finished his last race. We would like to take a moment and pay tribute to a man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
mountain-topmedia.com
Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
foxlexington.com
Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
