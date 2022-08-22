ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Ky. school officials taking new steps to keep students safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Kentucky are in school for about 40 hours every week, but that leaves a lot of time when they aren’t in class, and school safety officials want to keep them safe outside school as well. School safety is always at the forefront of...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
MADISONVILLE, KY
brides.com

An Organic Wedding at a Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky

Grace and JP were set up by mutual friends when JP moved from North Carolina back to Lexington, Kentucky. They shared their first date in September 2019 and clearly clicked. The couple found themselves soon planning a wedding for 50 guests the following year. The couple envisioned an intimate wedding...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Recent EKU football transfer accused of robbing postal worker

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University football player is facing federal charges. Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested Wednesday. Kirkendoll is a sophomore transfer from the University of New Mexico. He transferred to EKU in January but had not yet played an intercollegiate game for the Colonels. According to an...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Juvenile stuck by vehicle in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Georgetown Thursday morning. According to Lexington police, around 7:42 a.m. the juvenile was hit near Georgetown Road and Sandersville Road. The victim was transported to UK’s Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
HAZARD, KY
WKYT 27

Northeast Wisconsin seeing more fentanyl overdoses

WATCH | Book donations needed for EKY schools damaged by flooding. The Kentucky Educational Development Corporation continues to help with flood relief efforts. They’re now focusing their attention on books. WATCH | Some EKY flood victims filing lawsuit, claiming negligence against mining company. Updated: 14 hours ago. Residents in...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Derby Festival loses 'The Pin Lady'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Festival announced it has lost a long-time member of the organization, Bridget Sherrill. Sherill was Vice President of Merchandising, but anyone who worked with KDF or knew of her, simply called her “The Pin Lady.” Sherill, who celebrated 50 years with the Festival this year, had a significant role in KDF’s Pegasus Pin program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Funding now available to have SROs in every Boyle County School

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky sheriff’s office is adding more deputies to its staff to work as school resource officers. Boyle County Sheriff Derek Robbins said as of now every school within the Boyle County School District will be assigned an SRO. Officials said the horrific...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Kentucky in danger of losing to Tennessee in ‘best-looking cruiser’ contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is trying to win the “Best Looking Cruiser” contest for the second year in a row, but they’re facing some stiff competition, with time quickly running out. Kentucky’s entry this year is a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20-inch tires...
foxlexington.com

Drivers warn of road hazards after 2nd fatal accident in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 62-year-old man is dead after Kentucky State Police said a car crossed the center line of Kentucky 627 in Madison County. Robert O’Rear was taken to the hospital where he later died after his Ford Mustang was hit head-on. Unfortunately, residents along route 627 said they are not surprised to hear about Tuesday’s fatal accident because of the number of drivers causing hazards on the road daily.
RICHMOND, KY

