The death penalty is the correct verdict that should be the ONLY verdict he derives to get! Those young adults didn't go to school to be murdered they went to school to learn and to go further in life. He took that away from them and their families. ONLY JUSTICE IS DEATH!!!
yeah that's definitely not enough for me to have any sympathy for him. there's plenty of people out there with bad moms who don't commit murder. in fact I venture to say most people out there with bad moms don't commit murder. I'm not saying but it went through didn't hurt and wasn't terrible but I don't know what he could say that possibly would justify what he did. there's not a thing he can say anybody did to him that makes me think he had any justification.
WELL HELL, MY LIFE WAS NO PICNIC EITHER but I chose a different path....can he bring all 17 kids back to life? NO!! WHY should he be entitled to live...I say put him down
