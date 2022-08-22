ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, VA

Teen shoots BB gun into a string of Chester homes, neighbors want answers

By Autumn Childress
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a string of vandalism in a Chester neighborhood, leaving residents cleaning up thousands of dollars worth of damage.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, on Talleywood Lane. Video obtained by 8News shows a teenager walking up onto a porch and shooting four shots in the doors and windows with a BB gun. In the video, the teen can be heard mumbling before walking off to the next home.

“I was just in shock because he was like a little zombie walking up to the door with a blank expression,” said Jacqueline Byrd, the homeowner. “My first thought was ‘Oh my God, what if one of my grandchildren had stepped outside to get the cat?'”

Byrd said she spent the weekend cleaning up the mess but showed 8News the remaining damage. Shattered glass from the broken windows still littered her front porch.

“The camera is right there…how did he not see that? Or did he not care? That’s what I’m concerned about,” she said.

Chesterfield County Police Department confirmed the teen had targeted a total of 11 homes in this Farmview Estates neighborhood. Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the department, provided a breakdown of the damage:

  • Three houses had mailbox and front door glass damaged.
  • Six houses had just the mailbox damaged.
  • Two houses had just the front door glass damaged.

“The whole neighborhood has come together,” Byrd said. “Those who don’t have cameras are getting cameras. All of my neighbors have their lights on at night, but we’ve never had to do that.”

As of Monday afternoon, police had not identified the suspect but described him as a Black male, appearing to be in his teens, with an average build and short hair.

Police said because the suspect appears to be a juvenile, the consequences would likely be restitution and community services.

Still, this community is hoping to bring awareness to the situation to prevent other homeowners from falling victim.

“I hope they find him and maybe this will be the thing that turns him around,” Byrd said.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 .

Comments / 15

Courtney Darnell
3d ago

stop allowing these teens to only get slap on wrists with community service and actually make them serve time with consequence..

Reply(3)
8
Doggone Right
3d ago

What are the parents of a teenager doing letting him out the house at that time of night/morning and with a gun? They should be charged as well and the charge should be stiffer if they don't turn him in, whether they knew about it or not becuz they should have known where their adolescent is all the time especially at 3am. Should be in his bed sleep every night at that time. Shouldn't take but a couple days to find out all the black kids in the neighborhood that has a b.b. gun. They need to start making them felons at a younger age that 18. They're doing things now that I didn't know about til I was 21. Book em Duno!

Reply(1)
3
Daphne Altice
3d ago

he looks like a grown man to me and should be treated as one since he wants to act like one. I'm sure his parents know he did it. if it was my child I would have had him by the collar and Drug him down to the police department myself.

Reply(1)
3
 

NBC12

15-year-old seriously hurt in Whitcomb Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old boy is seriously hurt after he was shot in Whitcomb Court late Tuesday evening. Officers found the victim in the 2100 block of Whitcomb Street. They believe the actual shooting happened a few blocks down the road around 10 p.m. Police are continuing to...
RICHMOND, VA
