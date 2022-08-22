Teen shoots BB gun into a string of Chester homes, neighbors want answers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a string of vandalism in a Chester neighborhood, leaving residents cleaning up thousands of dollars worth of damage.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, on Talleywood Lane. Video obtained by 8News shows a teenager walking up onto a porch and shooting four shots in the doors and windows with a BB gun. In the video, the teen can be heard mumbling before walking off to the next home.

“I was just in shock because he was like a little zombie walking up to the door with a blank expression,” said Jacqueline Byrd, the homeowner. “My first thought was ‘Oh my God, what if one of my grandchildren had stepped outside to get the cat?'”

Byrd said she spent the weekend cleaning up the mess but showed 8News the remaining damage. Shattered glass from the broken windows still littered her front porch.

“The camera is right there…how did he not see that? Or did he not care? That’s what I’m concerned about,” she said.

Chesterfield County Police Department confirmed the teen had targeted a total of 11 homes in this Farmview Estates neighborhood. Liz Caroon, a spokesperson for the department, provided a breakdown of the damage:

Three houses had mailbox and front door glass damaged.

Six houses had just the mailbox damaged.

Two houses had just the front door glass damaged.

“The whole neighborhood has come together,” Byrd said. “Those who don’t have cameras are getting cameras. All of my neighbors have their lights on at night, but we’ve never had to do that.”

As of Monday afternoon, police had not identified the suspect but described him as a Black male, appearing to be in his teens, with an average build and short hair.

Police said because the suspect appears to be a juvenile, the consequences would likely be restitution and community services.

Still, this community is hoping to bring awareness to the situation to prevent other homeowners from falling victim.

“I hope they find him and maybe this will be the thing that turns him around,” Byrd said.

If you have any information about the suspect’s identity, call Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 .

