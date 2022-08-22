ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Roanoke County School Board discusses youth risk survey results

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke school leaders discussed data from a youth risk survey on Thursday. The Roanoke County School Board heard data in regards to the 2022 Youth Behavior Risk Survey, which asks middle and high school students questions regarding alcohol and drug use. The data showed a decrease...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine

ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville

Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford County community members work to address child care shortages

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A town committee comprised of community members is working to address a child care shortage in Bedford County.*. The committee held a meeting Wednesday after reporting the results from Bedford County’s child care survey last year. The survey results showed 108 families are currently on a waitlist for child care.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’

Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
LEBANON, VA
The Roanoke Star

VWCC Building Renamed Hall Family Center for Business Science

Edwin C. “Ed” Hall of Roanoke, Va., and his family were celebrated on August 23, 2022, with a ceremony recognizing their enduring generosity toward Virginia Western Community College. Directors from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation were on hand as well as other community leaders as the College renamed its Business Science Building as […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

