Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurantsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Pipe failure cases sinkhole which closes a Botetourt County roadCheryl E PrestonBotetourt County, VA
Symphony Under the Stars returns to Elmwood Park on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Grandin Theatre celebrates 90 years and receives a $100,000.00 grantCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Drumstick Dash is returning to Downtown Roanoke and has more choices this yearCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfirnews.com
One district deemed more equitable than rest of Roanoke Valley schools
A study of the most equitable school districts shows Roanoke County Public Schools 4th in Virginia. WFIR’s Ian Price has details on how some other local school districts are placed.
WSLS
Roanoke County School Board discusses youth risk survey results
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke school leaders discussed data from a youth risk survey on Thursday. The Roanoke County School Board heard data in regards to the 2022 Youth Behavior Risk Survey, which asks middle and high school students questions regarding alcohol and drug use. The data showed a decrease...
WSLS
Roanoke teen to be featured in Inspiring Teens Magazine
ROANOKE, Va. – Most days you’ll find Ida Sheldon tap dancing in the studio but her mom took on a new beat to showcase her daughter. Sheldon first put on a pair of tap dancing shoes when she was five, and now nine years later, the teen took home a 16th place victory at Nationals with her performance “Club Nine.”
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Roanoke’s State of the City Address: This year’s accomplishments and challenges
ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to the future while reflecting on the past year: that was the goal of Thursday’s Roanoke State of the City Address. “I’m proud of all that we had to do to overcome challenges,” said Mayor Sherman Lea. This year’s State of the...
WDBJ7.com
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Local football program’s connection to online college in California
ROANOKE, Va. – Finger-pointing and the blame game. Our investigation into the fallout of a local football program has taken yet another turn. 10 News has been looking into the South Forest Community Christian program for weeks and it appears this story goes beyond Roanoke, stretching all the way to California.
WDBJ7.com
George Washington High School to strictly enforce metal detectors after gun taken to school
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police arrested a 15-year-old student Tuesday afternoon at George Washington High School for being in possession of a handgun. Police found the gun in the boy’s bookbag after he had an argument with another student. The discovery was thanks to three students who spoke up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Bus driver shortage to impact 20+ routes for Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In schools across the country — including those in the Star City — bus driver shortages are expected to impact students’ return to the classroom. In fact, Roanoke City Public Schools called parents on Friday, Aug. 19 to tell them that more than 20 routes would be delayed on Tuesday, Aug. 23, which is the first day of the new school year.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County community members work to address child care shortages
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A town committee comprised of community members is working to address a child care shortage in Bedford County.*. The committee held a meeting Wednesday after reporting the results from Bedford County’s child care survey last year. The survey results showed 108 families are currently on a waitlist for child care.
cardinalnews.org
Provider warns ‘the child care industry will collapse’
Simone Martinez started looking for child care four months into her pregnancy. By the time Zelaina was born, the Lebanon resident still didn’t have a provider. “I was debating quitting my job even though we really can’t afford it,” said Martinez, who had managed to get her name on a waiting list in March.
VWCC Building Renamed Hall Family Center for Business Science
Edwin C. “Ed” Hall of Roanoke, Va., and his family were celebrated on August 23, 2022, with a ceremony recognizing their enduring generosity toward Virginia Western Community College. Directors from the Virginia Western Community College Educational Foundation were on hand as well as other community leaders as the College renamed its Business Science Building as […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night. VDOT has established a detour via...
wfxrtv.com
WFXR’s Wing Week: Tammy’s Grill
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — All week long, we are talkin’ chicken — or, should we say, chicken wings — for WFXR’s Wing Week!. Each day leading up to the 13th annual Roanoke Wing Fest, WFXR News will highlight one of the many food vendors participating in the event.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
wfxrtv.com
2 RCPS closed due to power outage; power restored to area impacted
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools announced that two of its schools are closed on Friday. William Byrd Middle School and William Byrd High School are closed Friday, Aug. 26 due to a power outage. According to the Appalachian Power outage map, there are 1,493 customers...
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke woman doesn’t allow her mental illness to stop her passion for serving people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman who has dedicated her life to serving people experiencing homelessness is sharing where this passion developed and how she closely relates to those dealing with these kinds of struggles. Dawn Sandoval, 55, is the founder of The Least of These Ministry or TLOT,...
WSLS
Lynchburg Public Library will be getting rid of late fees on Sept. 1
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Starting Sept. 1, you won’t have to worry about late fees at the Lynchburg Public Library. According to a release from the library, this will only apply to library materials and will not include the following:. Lost or damaged materials. Faxing. Copying. Use of public...
wallstreetwindow.com
“Tammy’s Grill”Of Martinsville, Virginia Gets The Tim Shropshire Food Review
Tim Shropshire stopped by Tammy’s Grill of Martinsville, VA to try out some of their famous wings!! He recorded his encounter with the grill on video and posted it on Youtube. You can watch the video review here.
wfirnews.com
Mayor Lea addresses homelessness in State of the City speech
In his State of the City address, Mayor Sherman Lea spoke on Roanoke’s homelessness problem and the steps the city has taken to address it. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
Comments / 0