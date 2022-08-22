GM Authority has exclusively uncovered pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup as its production start date later this month approaches. Pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has increased by $1,000 over 2022 on every trim level except for the Denali Ultimate and AT4, which have received respective price increases of $900 and $1,900. That means the price of the least expensive model, the Pro trim level in the Regular Cab, Standard Box body style equipped with rear-wheel drive and the turbocharged 2.7L L3B engine, now starts at $40,020 including the mandatory $1,795 destination freight charge and 3-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. The SLE Double Cab with RWD and the 2.7L L3B engine will now start at $50,995, while an identically-equipped Elevation trim will start at $52,595. The SLT Crew Cab, which comes standard with RWD and the naturally aspirated 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine, starts at $56,495.

