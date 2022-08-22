Read full article on original website
2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Pricing Revealed
Earlier in the summer, GM Authority confirmed production of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 would commence in late August. We’ve now uncovered complete pricing for the 2023 model-year Silverado 1500 ahead of its production start, as well, with the MSRPs of the light-duty truck rising by $1,000 across the board.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Pricing Revealed
GM Authority has exclusively uncovered pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 lineup as its production start date later this month approaches. Pricing for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 has increased by $1,000 over 2022 on every trim level except for the Denali Ultimate and AT4, which have received respective price increases of $900 and $1,900. That means the price of the least expensive model, the Pro trim level in the Regular Cab, Standard Box body style equipped with rear-wheel drive and the turbocharged 2.7L L3B engine, now starts at $40,020 including the mandatory $1,795 destination freight charge and 3-year OnStar and Connected Services plan. The SLE Double Cab with RWD and the 2.7L L3B engine will now start at $50,995, while an identically-equipped Elevation trim will start at $52,595. The SLT Crew Cab, which comes standard with RWD and the naturally aspirated 5.3L L84 V8 gasoline engine, starts at $56,495.
Cadillac Celestiq Spied On The Road Testing Again
Cadillac is making big moves in the all-electric space with plans to launch the new Cadillac Celestiq, an ultra-luxury halo sedan packed to the gills with comfort features and cutting-edge tech goodies. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the Cadillac Celestiq testing on public roads in prototype form. Just...
Kindred Motorworks Offers Chevy Camaro Restomod Done Differently
There are plenty of shops out there offering high-end Chevy Camaro restomods. However, Kindred Motorworks out of Northern California is taking the restomod process to a whole new level by implementing modern technology that reduces the time it takes to create a top-shelf build, providing the customer with a quality, detail-centric vehicle, without the lengthy turnaround.
1967 Chevy Camaro Pro Touring Build Cost $600,000: Video
You get what you pay for, so what do you get when you invest $600,000 into a 1967 Chevy Camaro? Why, this fully customized Pro Touring build, of course. This bespoke Chevy Camaro was originally built for display at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, but now, it’s ready to hit the road as a fully prepped driver’s car, combining high-end racing elements with a streetable, livable sports car vibe.
2023 Corvette Z06 Production Heavily Constrained
Anticipation for the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is high, with countless fans eager to get the new mid-engine supercar into their driveway. Unfortunately, GM Authority has learned that 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 production will be heavily constrained for the foreseeable future. According to GM Authority sources, 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06...
GM And Bosch Asking To Drop Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Duramax Emissions Lawsuit
GM and Bosch have requested that a federal judge drop consolidated litigation which alleges that units of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were equipped with devices that allowed the pickups to cheat emissions testing. Per a recent report from Law360, GM and Bosch filed separate summary judgment motions last...
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount continues offering up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 Cadlillac CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well. However, the above offers are not available on the high-performance 2022...
1967 Pontiac GTO Takes On A 1968 Hurst/Olds In Close All-GM Drag Race: Video
Once upon a time, car enthusiasts would have to pack a cooler and head down to the local raceway to see cars like a Pontiac GTO and a Hurst/Olds sprint down the quarter-mile. But now, thanks to the magic of the internet, we have the opportunity to see these two iconic muscle cars go head-to-head in a factory stock drag race from the comfort of our own homes.
All-New Buick Envista Crossover Interior Design Revealed
Within hours of the world debut of the all-new Buick Envista at the upcoming 2022 Chengdu Motor Show in China, General Motors has just officially revealed the interior design of Buick‘s upcoming compact crossover. The SAIC-GM joint venture released the first official images of the all-new Buick Envista’s interior,...
GM Shows First Look Inside Next-Gen Chevy Montana
General Motors is hosting a web series dedicated to the final development stage of the next-generation Chevy Montana in Brazil, where the automaker recently showed a first look inside Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM’s Brazilian subsidiary showed the first glimpse of the next-generation Chevy Montana’s interior during the...
2024 Cadillac CT6 Spy Shots Reveal Production Lighting
GM is developing a second generation for the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan, with plans to release the new full-size four-door for the 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2024 Cadillac CT6 testing in prototype form with production lighting elements. This isn’t the first time...
GMC Hummer EV Costly On A Public DC Fast Charger
Everything about the GMC Hummer EV is big and over the top. Just a few examples of this include the off-roader’s peak output (upwards of 1,000 horsepower), its speed (0-to-60 mph in as little as 3 seconds), and its curb weight (over 9,000 pounds). It should come as no surprise, then, that charging this beast can be rather costly as well.
Chevrolet Korea Sales Down 16 Percent In July 2022
Chevrolet Korea sales decreased 16 percent to 4,117 units in July 2022 compared to July 2021 results. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Bolt EV sales decreased 50.72 percent to 34 units. Chevrolet Camaro sales increased 28.57 percent to 9 units. Chevrolet Colorado sales decreased 61.31 percent to...
1,100-Horsepower Chevy S-10 Is A Street-Driven Drag Truck: Video
An 1,100-horsepower Chevy S-10 with a tubbed rear end, Nitto drag radials, a full roll cage and Kirkey racing seats is the kind of vehicle you’d expect to see being towed to the dragstrip on the back of a flatbed trailer, but a young car enthusiast that was featured on QA1’s official YouTube channel drives this exact build to and from the track on the street.
2023 Chevy Suburban Configurator Live
The online configurator tool for the 2023 Chevy Suburban has officially gone live on the American automaker’s website, allowing users to view different exterior and interior colors on the full-size SUV, apply various options and equipment packages, and receive a complete pricing breakdown of their preferred build specification. One...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Heavy-Duty Trailering Package Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade debuts the third model year of the latest fifth-gen luxury SUV, ushering in a few updates and changes compared to the 2022 model year, including the introduction of the new Cadillac Escalade-V performance model. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade’s Heavy-Duty Trailering package is currently unavailable.
Custom 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 Up For Grabs Via Online Auction
A 2022 GMC Yukon AT4 is currently up for grabs via online car auction site Cars And Bids, however this example of the full-size SUV is far from stock, featuring an extensive list of modifications intended to enhance its off-road capability and give it a tougher, more aggressive exterior appearance.
Chevy Seeker Spied Testing Without Camo In Michigan
The all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker compact crossover was just spotted running around on public streets in Michigan with hardly any camouflage. The 2023 Chevy Seeker made its world debut in Shanghai, China late last month, dropping in as the Bow Tie brand’s new global compact crossover model. The new Chevy Seeker will not be sold in the U.S., but rather, will launch in China later this year. The crossover is also expected to be announced for additional international markets in the next several months. The new Seeker may also be one of the next Chevy crossovers built in South Korea starting next year.
Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Production Halted Next Week At GM Silao Plant
General Motors just announced that it will halt production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks at the GM Silao plant in Mexico for one week. Per a recent report from from Reuters, which cites an unnamed GM spokesperson, the automaker will suspend production of...
