ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsKdw_0hR6Zof300

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The fentanyl crisis is devastating families across the Carolinas.

In Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said it’s seeing an increase in the presence of fentanyl in drugs seized by the department.

“If we can’t stop it from getting here, we’re at least going to stop those who are selling it here,” said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with investigators who are trying new tactics to keep the dangerous drug out of the community.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘Major’ drug operation in Rock Hill shows local fentanyl problem)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 24th

Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iredell County, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Lincoln County deputies looking for missing 70-year-old woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman believed to be in danger, authorities said. On Friday, state authorities said Christine Casey Reid is believed to have dementia or another cognitive disability. Reid is described as a 70-year-old woman who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 190 pounds. She has gray, medium-length hair and blue eyes.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Knives, weed, beer found during search of North Carolina high school

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two knives, marijuana and beer were seized during a “random search” of Indian Land High School Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County School District officials. Officials said the school used metal detectors, along with a gun and sniffing dog during the search. Students were also randomly selected for search […]
LANCASTER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Campbell
wataugaonline.com

Boone Police Update on Shooting in Downtown Boone

On August 21, 2022, around 1:20 am, a shooting was reported on West King Street in the downtown area. It appears that a quarrel began between occupants of a truck and at least one pedestrian on the sidewalk. As the truck was driving westbound on W. King Street in the 600 block, the suspect fired multiple shots from a handgun striking the occupied truck three time. Two unoccupied businesses were struck as well. Fortunately, none of the three occupants in the truck were injured. The suspect ran on foot and eventually returned to Wilkes County where he lives.
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Bear spotted in York County, officials urge the public to avoid it

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A black bear was spotted in the Town of Clover on Thursday night, the town announced in a Facebook post. Police officers responded to the Kinard Elementary School area, at the corner of Presley and Smith streets, for a call stating that the bear was on the school playground.
CLOVER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drugs#Cox Media Group
WBTV

Former Concord police officer will not be charged in fatal shooting

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The state is looking...
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Troopers: 1 person dead in overnight crash on I-85

CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and another person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 in west Charlotte early Friday morning, officials say. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it responded just after 3 a.m. to southbound I-85 near Freedom Drive. Troopers told Channel 9 one person died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Highway Patrol still searching for suspect in hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old and in a hit-and-run in Cabarrus County. Troopers say an unknown dark car was headed east on NC Highway 73 at Fitzgerald Street on Aug. 12 when they hit the toddler, who had left the sidewalk and gotten into the road. The driver fled the scene.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Search For Person Of Interest In Deadly Lenoir Shooting

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Lenoir. Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir, N.C. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead...
LENOIR, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
105K+
Followers
118K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy