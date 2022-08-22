ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbara Johnson
3d ago

we need a different governor in the state of Missouri. so I'll think about that November when we go to vote. the struggle is real.

Reply(10)
22
Krissy Zamora
3d ago

Missouri isn't helping none of their people the government is keeping it all to themselves. our governor doesn't care about his people

Reply(5)
12
Kim Coleman
3d ago

I hope everyone remembers what the past year and half has been like since Biden and votes because they want a change not because they dislike a person put that aside and actually listen to what each are saying. Being it dem or rep please

Reply
7
Washington Examiner

Stimulus payments 2022: Direct one-time refund checks worth up to $1,500 being sent now

Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive their one-time refund stimulus payments before the end of August, according to the state’s treasurer. Every Colorado resident who filed their taxes before June 30 is expected to receive a refund check of $750 for individual filers and $1,500 for joint filers due to provision in the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights.
Fortune

What $10,000 in student loan forgiveness means for your tax bill

Federal student loan forgiveness is income tax-free through the end of 2025 under a provision in the COVID-19 relief package. The good news for borrowers? An estimated 43 million Americans with student loan debt will have $10,000 wiped away from their balances. The even better news? The debt relief is...
EDUCATION
Kiplinger

Bonus Tax Refunds Will Be Sent Soon – Will You Get a Check from the IRS?

The COVID-19 pandemic really messed up the 2020 and 2021 tax return filing seasons. You couldn't meet with your accountant face-to-face, IRS employees weren't answering the phones, new COVID-relief laws required tax form changes, and other odd twists and turns just made things more confusing and difficult at tax time. To give people a little more time to sort through the chaos, the IRS pushed back the tax return filing deadlines in 2020 and 2021. But that wasn't enough help for everyone. Some people and businesses still filed their tax return late and were hit with an IRS penalty for it. However, the good news is that some of those people and businesses are getting additional tax relief now. The IRS is sending over $1.2 billion in tax refunds to about 1.6 million taxpayers who paid penalties for late tax returns in 2020 and 2021 (in some cases a credit will be issued).
INCOME TAX

