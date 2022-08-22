Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Our Lunchtime Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Delivered a Special Luxury Dining Event at a BOGO PriceDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Schlotzsky's Makes Some Key Changes In BrandsBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
Morehouse College Human Rights Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Film Wade in the Water Drowning in RacismShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Related
Yardbarker
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers' offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'
Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
Yardbarker
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Four Roster Moves
The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes isn’t on Aaron Rodgers level, says former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver
When it comes to comparing Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes, new Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins believes it is not that close and the four-time NFL MVP is on a different level than his former teammate Mahomes. The question of who is the best quarterback in the NFL...
Yardbarker
NFL lawyers seeking to prove Jon Gruden was employed when leaked emails were sent
The NFL has seemingly implemented a new strategy in its ongoing legal battle with Jon Gruden. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a month after he was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October. The resignation was the result of damaging emails being leaked as part of the league’s investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Commanders. Gruden’s attorneys have argued that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out.
Yardbarker
Former NFL Star Blasts The Dolphins Over Mike Gesicki
The Miami Dolphins pulled out all the stops to upgrade their roster. On the offensive line, they added Connor Williams and Terron Armstead. They also acquired Melvin Ingram III to bolster their defense. Meanwhile, they revamped their backfield with Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, and Sony Michel. But their biggest splash...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He And Michael Jordan Dominated When They Played Together: "I Was On A Team With MJ And We Didn’t Lose A Game...”
As two of the best basketball players ever, it is every fan's dream to see LeBron James and Michael Jordan take the court together. Unfortunately, it won't be happening anytime soon, given the age gap between the two superstars. But it doesn't mean the scenario hasn't already happened before. According...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Bills backup QB Matt Barkley boots 53-yard punt against Panthers
Amid disturbing allegations of sexual assault against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team chose not to let him play during their preseason tilt against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. With no other punters on the roster, the Bills turned to backup quarterback Matt Barkley to do the special...
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Yardbarker
Three studs and duds from Packers' preseason matchup vs. Chiefs
The Green Bay Packers played their final preseason game of 2022, this one a contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. For some players, it was their final chance to show that they belong on the Packers’ 53-man roster. Some of these players really stood out. Others, well, may have made some of Matt LaFleur’s decisions pretty easy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Four free agents who could be good depth signings for Packers
The Green Bay Packers have developed into a good team this offseason. Their defense looks stacked at nearly every position. The offensive line is developing nice depth. Not to mention the bona fide stars who are getting healthy. They have one of the best running back duos in the NFL. Robert Tonyan is back and practicing. The wide receivers have developed into a competitive group. Even with all of that being said, there still remains a number of free agents who could help this team.
Yardbarker
Even without top pick Jameson Williams, Lions' offense has sizzle
To save a roster spot, the Lions moved prized rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams to the reserve/NFI (non-football injury) list Tuesday. Players on this list don’t account for a roster spot but must miss at least the first four games of the season. All teams must be down to 53 players by Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Giants linked with Daniel Jones replacement in latest ESPN 2023 NFL mock draft
It's understandable that the New York Giants continue to be linked with potential replacements for quarterback Daniel Jones even before the 2022 NFL season gets underway. Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen was only hired this past winter and, thus, had nothing to do with the club spending a first-round pick on Jones during the 2019 NFL Draft. Jones hasn't done himself a plethora of favors over the years, as he has struggled to remain healthy and also accumulated 29 interceptions and 20 lost fumbles in only 38 career games.
Video: Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's 33rd birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Yardbarker
Raiders Linked to Potential Trade
The long-term concerns for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line haven't gone away whatsoever so far this preseason. They've struggled especially in pass protection, giving up four or more sacks in each of the Raiders three preseason games. Even playing previous starters like Alex Leatherwood throughout games hasn't helped the...
Yardbarker
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
Comments / 0