WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
NBC 29 News
First day of school means hundreds of students walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together. “We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said. Luckily,...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Community College and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dr. John Downey, president of Blue Ridge Community College, and Mary Mannix, president and CEO of Augusta Health, met at the hospital on Aug. 25, 2022. After a round of speeches before employees, something special was put in writing. A new stipend program is beginning at...
NBC 29 News
Intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive temporarily changed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville is now a four-way stop. The temporary conversion has been made to help ensure safety due to the increased number of students walking to school. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news...
NBC 29 News
First-time college student transition advice for parents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students. Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents. Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening,...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law Class of 2025 is starting strong and is already displaying record numbers. The class not only has the strongest academic numbers in the history of the school, but it is also the most racially diverse, being made up of 50% women, 40% people of color, and representing students from 38 different states.
NBC 29 News
cbs19news
Busy intersection temporarily converted to four-way stop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is making a change to a busy intersection so that children can be safer as they walk to school. According to a release, the intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive has been temporarily converted into a four-way stop. This...
cbs19news
Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
cbs19news
Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
NBC 29 News
Eviction Filings Increase
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces $3.7 million to go to research at UVA.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year
High football season kicks off in full force with the debut of Friday Night Fury, but we got a taste of the pigskin tonight with Albemarle High traveling to Harrisonburg. Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen a significant increase in eviction lawsuit filings.
NBC 29 News
CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
cbs19news
Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
pagevalleynews.com
Shifflett crowned fair queen
August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
cbs19news
Arrest made in connection with house fire in Lake Monticello community
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Palmyra is facing charges in connection with a house fire in the Lake Monticello community. The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Michael Joseph Taylor is facing several charges in connection with the Tuesday morning fire. Crews responded to the...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Foundation, former box holders want answers on post office closure
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Montpelier Station Post Office closed back in June with no warning and no reason as to why. A few weeks later, USPS said it closed the location because the post office shares a building with a segregation exhibit. Many in the Orange County community...
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man
According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.
