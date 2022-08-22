Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
13abc.com
Man sentenced in connection to Western Ave. Fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was sentenced, Thursday, in connection to a fire on Western Ave. According to court documents, Ronnie Spence plead guilty on July 2, 2022, to arson following a fire that occurred on March 23. Spence was sentenced to three years of probation which will be...
13abc.com
Sentencing Friday for Toledo man accused of running fraudulent funeral services
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Report details structural issues with Riverview Terrace. Updated: 6 hours ago. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian...
UPDATE: Toledo woman in custody after charges of firing gun at Arlington Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Vanessa Hutchen is in custody, Toledo police said. She was booked at 3:25 a.m on Friday morning. She is expected in court at 9 a.m on Friday. Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down Tuesday after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent.
13abc.com
Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest
The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
huroninsider.com
Man accused of punching other man during argument over dog getting loose
SANDUSKY – A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly got into an argument with a man and then punched another man who attempted to intervene. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the Sandusky Harbor Marina for a report of a fight. When they arrived, they spoke to Joseph Reynolds, who was walking his dog and had blood on his arms, the report states.
17-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A teen accused of fatally shooting another teen in Ypsilanti Township then turning himself into police has been arraigned on murder charges. Kawaun Deshawn Robinson, 17, was arraigned Monday, Aug. 22, on one count of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Deshawn Patterson, 17, court records show.
13abc.com
Driver sentenced in Dorr St. hit-and-run death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that ended the life of 70-year-old Denise Frais, on Wednesday. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was sentenced to three years of community control which will be monitored by the Lucas County Adult Probation Department on Wednesday. In...
iheart.com
DEFIANCE MAN INDICTED FOR RAPE AND AGGRAVATED BURGLARY BY LOCAL GRAND JURY
A Defiance man has been indicted by the Defiance County Grand Jury on felony charges of Rape, Aggravated Burglary, and other charges. 30 year old Kevin W. Moore was indicted in connection with an incident that occurred on Kiser Road near Defiance on July 17th. It’s alleged Kevin Moore broke into the residence, and forced the victim to engage in sexual conduct. The grand jury indictments for Moore also included Gross Sexual Imposition, and Attempted Felonious Assault.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Detroit News
Man charged in kidnapping, assault of 11-year-old in Ypsilanti
A Washtenaw County man has been charged in connection with allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child, police announced Wednesday. Brandon Hutson, 35, was arraigned from the county jail on kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving someone under age 13 and unlawful imprisonment, records show. He faces life in...
capitol-beat.org
Former state employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA – A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency (GVRA) counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multi-year scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo,...
13abc.com
Fulton Co. man accused of killing toddler enters not guilty plea
FULTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fulton County man accused of killing a toddler pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges on Tuesday. Court records show Devon Harris, 27, pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, and two counts of endangering children on Tuesday, August 23. He’s facing charges after authorities say he caused the death of 3-year-old Gemma Thompson.
Toledo elementary school locked down Tuesday after parent fires gun following altercation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Arlington Elementary in south Toledo was locked down after a parent fired a gun into the air following an altercation with another parent, a Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said. There were no injuries and the parent accused of firing the gun left the scene. Toledo police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Father of four gunned down, family seeking answers
Police said the 42-year-old and another person were walking down Fenkell near Prest Street when a black SUV pulled up, fired multiple shots and pulled off.
13abc.com
TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene
President Biden says student debt forgiveness gives people the opportunity to move on with their lives. Critics fear it will worsen inflation. BREAKING NEWS: Biden announces student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: 6 hours ago. Biden announces up to $10,000 in student debt forgiveness for eligible borrowers and an additional $10,000...
WTOL-TV
'Being humble is a key' Toledo firefighter Myles Copeland says of national exposure after saving life at basketball game
Referee John Sculli collapsed on June 11. He was suffering from a massive heart attack known as a widowmaker and Copeland rushed to start CPR.
13abc.com
TPD attempting to identify suspects in alleged assault, robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify suspects in an alleged assault and robbery. According to police, the incident took place in the 3400 block of Rushland Ave. on August 18. An incident report states that law enforcement met the 44-year-old victim at a hospital....
13abc.com
Case Files: Grandmother asks community to stop solving murders in the streets
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the afternoon of March 10. 2021. Tavion Brown, 15, was near his own home on E. Central Avenue in Toledo near Elm when he was shot. Brown ran for help and someone nearby drove the teen to the hospital. He was rushed into surgery and later died.
Detroit police looking for suspects who mowed man's lawn and then 'overpowered' him, took his wallet
The search is on for a pair of suspects who robbed a man after cutting his lawn. Detroit police officials say the suspects are known in the neighborhood for going door-to-door and cutting people’s lawns.
13abc.com
‘Do you have a phone so I can call my mom?’ Police warning residents of scam
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is warning residents to beware of a cell phone scam. “We’re absolutely on guard around here and my neighbors have all gotten together and we’re going to start a Block Watch here,” said Mya Adrine. Police said a group...
Toledo police: Man found in 'large pool of blood' Saturday; woman shot Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a video relating to violence that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. Toledo police reported an injured adult on Saturday afternoon in north Toledo. At 12:45 p.m., police responded to a call to assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with an injured person at a residence on Lewis Avenue.
Comments / 0