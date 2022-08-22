Read full article on original website
Ben's Beret! Ben Affleck Jokingly Tries on Hat During Honeymoon Shopping Trip with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is expanding his fashion game while continuing his honeymoon in Italy with wife Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds were spotted shopping at high-end boutiques in Milan on Friday, and all eyes were on Affleck, 50, as he tried a hat style fans aren't used to seeing on him — a beret. The actor, who usually opts for a Boston baseball cap, representing his hometown, instead went for a camel-colored beret as fans outside the boutique pulled out their cellphones to capture his new look.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen Holding Hands in Milan While on Their Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are making their way through Italy hand in hand. The couple, who celebrated their marriage with a ceremony in Georgia last weekend, were seen shopping in Milan, Italy, Thursday. Lopez, 53, dressed in all white, sporting a crop top with high-waist pants and a fedora....
Jason Oppenheim and Girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk 'Catch a Little Sun' on Mexico Getaway
Jason Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk are heating up in Mexico!. On Monday, the Selling Sunset star, 45, and the model shared photos from their getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on social media. Nurk posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram including a selfie and a snap of Oppenheim walking near the beach.
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Jokes Nick Cannon Is Creating a 'Gen C' After Latest Baby Announcement
Abby De La Rosa is making light of Nick Cannon's growing family. The 31-year-old DJ and influencer, who shares 1-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Cannon, shared an Instagram reel of a content creator hilariously showing different generations' reactions to Cannon's announcement that his ninth baby is on the way.
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's Twins Zion and Zillion Have First Swim Lesson: 'Lifeguard Daddy'
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa got together for another important milestone in their twin sons' lives. Over the weekend, both the pregnant DJ, 31, and the Wild N' Out host, 41, shared photos and videos as Zillion and Zion had their first swim lesson. In a photo where...
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Sylvester Stallone is clearing the air after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce last week. After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, 54, filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday. Stallone, 76, addressed reports that their breakup...
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals the Final Straw That Made Her Leave Kody: 'He Broke My Little Girl's Heart'
Christine Brown is opening up about what ultimately made her leave her husband, Kody Brown, after 26 years together. "He broke my little girl's heart," the Sister Wives star, 50, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In September 2020 the couple's 19-year-old daughter Ysabel underwent major surgery to correct...
Serena Williams Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter Olympia and Bestie Meghan Markle
Serena Williams turned her appearance on Meghan Markle's new podcast Archetypes into a family affair. On Tuesday, the tennis superstar, 40, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of her posing with her 4-year-old daughter Olympia and Markle, 41, while teasing her interview on Markle's podcast. "I loved talking about so...
Nicole Kidman Showcases Fiery Hair as She Flexes Her Toned Muscles in 'Perfect' Cover Shoot
Nicole Kidman is pulling a major flex as magazine cover model!. The Oscar-winning actress, 55, debuts a mod, new hairstyle––not to mention toned muscles––on the cover of the new issue of British publication Perfect. Kidman shows off seriously toned biceps, abs and quads in the photo,...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying some together time in New York City. The singer and rapper stepped out with each other Tuesday night city, with the "Love on the Brain" star sporting thick white sunglasses, a blue No. 99 football jersey, green-and-black checkerboard pajama pants and black Adidas sneakers.
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 9, His Third with Brittany Bell: 'Time Stopped and This Happened'
Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his growing family. On Wednesday, the Wild N' Out host, 41, revealed on Instagram that he is expecting his ninth baby, his third with model Brittany Bell. Cannon shared the news alongside a video montage of him and Bell at a maternity photoshoot,...
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School
On Wednesday, the Olympic swimmer's wife, Nicole Phelps, shared a family photo with sons Beckett Richard, 4, and Boomer Robert, 6, from their first day of school. "First Day of Kindergarten for Booms and First Day of Pre-K for Becks at the same school 🥰🥺 #theyregrowingup," she captioned the shot on Instagram.
Ant Anstead Explains How Son Hudson Ended Up Walking Home in Girlfriend Renée Zellwegger's Coat
Ant Anstead is soaking up the sun with his little one!. On Wednesday, Anstead shared photos from a day at the beach with son Hudson London, 2. The toddler appeared to have a blast playing in the water and later could be seen strolling home with his dad while wearing an oversized coat belonging to Anstead's girlfriend, Renée Zellweger.
AJ McLean's Wife Explains Why Daughter, 9, Changed Her Name to Elliott: 'Not a Gender Thing'
AJ McLean's kids are ready to get back to the classroom. The Backstreet Boys singer, 44, and wife Rochelle shared a sweet shot of their daughters on their first day of school in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday. Both girls smile as they hold big balloons that feature their names and the grade they're starting this year.
Craig Conover Says His Dream Wedding Is 'Completely Different' from Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's
Craig Conover knows exactly what he wants in a wedding — even though it may not align with his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo's bridal dreams. The Southern Charm star explained why he wants a "laid-back" wedding, even though "Paige's vision is completely different than mine." "The reason I ended up...
