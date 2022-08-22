Our final position group preview before the 2022 Nebraska football season kick off against Northwestern, the Huskers’ specialists were the epitome of brutality. To address the poor play, defensive analyst Bill Busch was brought into a new role as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator, a position that has not been its own separate entity for the Cornhuskers since 2016. Anything better than mediocre would be a big improvement from the last few years and with Busch’s hiring to go with the services of a few proven transfers, Nebraska special teams could get themselves out from under the magnifying glass. Timmy Bleekrodehttps://twitter.com/PaladinFootball/status/1436796977044406272?s=20&t=LNeCbNeWG56yj51Kwi4m4A The sophomore has...

LINCOLN, NE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO