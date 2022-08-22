ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

numberfire.com

Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

Illinois basketball new playing style has been 'not far from our mindset for a couple years now'

CHAMPAIGN — The thought of how to change the way Illinois basketball played hasn’t been far from Brad Underwood’s mind over the course of the last 18 months. It couldn’t be. The Illini were always going to have to change. These days, college basketball teams exist in perpetual states of change. The concept boiled down to when, not if, and Underwood just had to be ready.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Husker Breakdown: Special teams primed for 180-degree turn

Our final position group preview before the 2022 Nebraska football season kick off against Northwestern, the Huskers’ specialists were the epitome of brutality. To address the poor play, defensive analyst Bill Busch was brought into a new role as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator, a position that has not been its own separate entity for the Cornhuskers since 2016.  Anything better than mediocre would be a big improvement from the last few years and with Busch’s hiring to go with the services of a few proven transfers, Nebraska special teams could get themselves out from under the magnifying glass. Timmy Bleekrodehttps://twitter.com/PaladinFootball/status/1436796977044406272?s=20&t=LNeCbNeWG56yj51Kwi4m4A The sophomore has...
LINCOLN, NE
