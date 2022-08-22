Read full article on original website
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn, but with cooler weather fire activity may slow down
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire, burning 15 miles East of Oakridge, is now up to 7,602 acres. Officials say with the cooler weather transition fire activity should slow. Fire crews in Waldo Lake Wilderness continue constructing a direct fire-line along the southeastern flank, while heavy equipment continues...
opb.org
More than three weeks after it started, Central Oregon’s Cedar Creek Fire still 0% contained
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake east of Oakridge. The blaze started Aug. 1 and is more than 7,200 acres in size. The fire remains 0% contained. Randy Johnson, the incident commander of Pacific Northwest Team 3, said crews are still working to keep the...
KCBY
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
KTVL
"Level 1: BE READY" wildfire alert for areas near the Rum Creek Fire
Josephine County, Ore — Near the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County, areas North of the Rogue River, South of Sawmill Gap Area, West of Rock Creek Road, and East of Russian Creek were issued a Level 1: BE READY notification. Spanish translation: Esta es una alerta de incendio...
KCBY
Loon Lake fire spread has been stopped
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - According to Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), firefighters are responding to a fire southeast of Loon Lake in the Lake Creek drainage Wednesday afternoon. The fire's location is about 20 miles east of Coos Bay. The fire is currently about 1 acre in size and is...
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER HOSPITALIZED AFTER LOG TRUCK ACCIDENT
The driver was hospitalized after a log truck accident Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 7:10 a.m. a driver apparently fell asleep while driving the loaded vehicle down river on Tyee Road in the Umpqua area, causing his truck to leave the roadway. The truck...
KTVL
ASK10: Whose responsibility is the Ross Johnston Tire Shop after its owner died?
ASHLAND, Ore. — News 10 viewer Isabeau Vollhardt wrote in asking:. The Ross Johnston Tire Shop in Ashland has been closed for about a year. My understanding is that the owner is deceased. No one seems to be on the property on a regular basis or taking care of it. According to the City Attorney's office, who --if anyone-- now owns it seems unclear. The property is both a fire hazard and a public health and safety hazard because of piles of tires left on top of dry grass (which has recently been cut) and its location across the street from a smoke shop. While both police and fire depts are monitoring the property, the health problems and potential fire hazard remain unresolved. Who is responsible for the property and if they cannot or will not remove the tires from the property to reduce fire hazards, off-gassing rubber fumes, and safe harbor for rodents, who can take responsibility for the owner if there is one?
KCBY
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
KTVL
Medford man forced to walk alongside traffic due to no wheelchair-accessible ramp
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A 57-year-old Medford man is sharing his frustrations after being forced to walk alongside traffic in his stand-up wheelchair because there is no accessible ramp on Owen Drive and Lear Avenue behind the North Walmart, where his bus stop to get home is located. Marvin...
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL
Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
KCBY
'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighter Logan Taylor's funeral to be public Monday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Talent man will get a public memorial service next week. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He was hit by a tree while working on northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. A public memorial service will be held Monday, August...
kqennewsradio.com
TRAILER FIRE WITH AMAZON MERCHANDISE ON INTERSTATE 5
A semi-trailer with Amazon merchandise caught fire early Tuesday morning on Interstate 5 just south of Sutherlin. Battalion Chief Josh Waechter of Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sutherlin Fire Department units responded to the incident just after 3:50 a.m. Waechter said first responders found an active brake fire that was extending into the attached trailer which was filled with an unknown mixed load of items. The fire was initially stopped from spreading and causing more damage.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Search and Rescue Crews in Oregon Rescue Mother and Daughter Stuck on Side of Cliff
CURRY COUNTY, OR - On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 11:33a.m., the Oregon State Police received a call regarding a woman who had reportedly went off of a trail and was stuck on the side of a cliff needing to be rescued about twenty miles south of Gold Beach, OR off of U.S. Highway 101.
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
KCBY
Bureau of Land Management to make further restrictions to prevent human-caused fires
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Starting on Aug. 26, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., the Bureau of Land Management will further restrict certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry Counties to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Officials state under the current fire prevention order, campfires...
KCBY
Multiple agencies respond to fire on Hwy 138W in Kellogg
KELLOGG, Ore. — Around noon Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022), crews from Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Kellogg Rural Fire District, Oakland Rural Fire District, Elkton Rural Fire Protection District, and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to a confirmed 1.2-acre fire located near milepost 9 on Highway 138W in Kellogg.
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger Warning Increased, Aug. 24
CFPA release – Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) August 23, 2022 for Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties. Fire Danger Increased to High (Yellow) Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has elevated to High (Yellow) Fire Danger, effective today, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure will remain at Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2 for the time being. While in High Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 10:00 a.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at Hosted Managed Campgrounds only, keeping in mind the campground owners do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Hot and dry weather conditions are currently ongoing or forecasted for at least the remainder of the week across our area, with some locations seeing 90+ degree weather. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season progresses, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed as weather conditions and fire danger becomes more severe. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
KATU.com
Oregon man dies in head-on crash along Highway 234
A 67-year-old Oregon man died Monday night when another driver crossed over the center lane of Highway 234 and crashed head on with his car state troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10 p.m. along Highway 234 near where it crosses the Rogue River. Initial reports say that...
