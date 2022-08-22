It’s become par for the course that if you are going to see a David Leitch movie, you should expect some sort of massive A-List celebrity cameo. With Brad Pitt showing up for .2 seconds in Deadpool 2 and Ryan Reynolds popping up in Hobbs & Shaw, audiences were left wondering who would make a minuscule appearance among the stellar ensemble cast of Bullet Train. In a serendipitous manner, it turns out that Channing Tatum was the big surprise waiting on the train, and he has finally addressed it.

