Throwback Music Fest returns to Milwaukee Avenue on Sept. 9-11 with tributes to Tom Petty, Aerosmith, a classic car show, pet parade, ‘Miss Throwback’ contest, kids’ activities

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
CPS Reveals School Safety Plan And Resources For Staff And FamiliesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyChicago, IL
Related
The Independent Newspapers
Rock ‘N Wheels wraps up season with ‘Styx’ tribute; Evening ends with fireworks finale
The final summer concert in Addison’s Rock ‘N Wheels series concludes Thursday, Aug. 25 with “Anthem’s Grand Illusion,” a tribute to Styx, plus “Sonic Road Trip” and a fireworks finale. Admission is free and the venue is open 6-10 p.m. Sonic Road Trip...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Weekend Windup {Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022}
Family Fun in the Chicago Suburbs August 26-28, 2022. The weekend is almost here which means it is time to plan! Apple picking has started, so this is a good weekend to get a jump on that. There is still some summer fun to be enjoyed, too. Take a peek at my picks for this weekend:
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGNtv.com
After years in disrepair, Lyric Theater breaths life into Blue Island’s entertainment district
BLUE ISLAND, Ill — Since the 1830s, the city of Blue Island has marched to the beat of its own drum. Just 16 miles from Chicago’s Loop, Blue Island is an enclave for the construction booms of the Calumet Sag Channel while becoming the “Brick Capitol of the World”.
chicagostarmedia.com
Billy Corgan set to host Highland Park’s canceled July 4th concert at Madame Zuzu’s, free to public to benefit local businesses
The 4th of July Grand Finale of the 16-year-old Bitter Jester Music Festival (BJMF) was canceled in the wake of the Highland Park parade tragedy. The concert has now been rescheduled for 4pm on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and will take place at Billy Corgan’s Madame ZuZu’s Teahouse, 1876 1st St, Highland Park, IL 60035.
Eater
Jewish Deli Legend Manny’s Marks 80 Years With New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
Manny’s, the legendary Ashkenazi Jewish deli known for sating the hunger of generations of Chicagoans, will mark its 80th anniversary in late August with the launch of a brand new menu item: The 80, a sandwich that will for the first time in Manny’s history, feature smoked pastrami.
southportcorridorchicago.com
Southport’s Taco Fest Details
Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
RELATED PEOPLE
villageoflombard.org
Cruise Nights ends Season with 7th Heaven Concert
The Village of Lombard will host a concert featuring 7th Heaven, a popular Pop/Rock band, at the final 2022 Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series event in downtown Lombard on Saturday, August 27, with music beginning at 6:00 p.m. In order to accommodate the anticipated large crowd size, the concert...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
American Legion Car Show brings in record crowd
Chicago Ridge resident, Bruce Quintos, put his heart and soul into restoring his 1957 Chevy Bel Air. “It’s truly a labor of love and it keeps me broke,” Quintos joked. “But, in all seriousness, I am living the dream.”. Quintos rebuilt the car just as he would...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Quarry Tour 2022 October 1st!
Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic Elmhurst Quarry Flood Control Facility, a site rarely open to the public. Tour participants will learn about the quarry’s history as one of Elmhurst's early businesses, visit various areas including private quarry platforms, and see how DuPage County Stormwater Management currently operates the facility to reduce flooding. Tours depart from Elmhurst History Museum via bus every 30 minutes from 9:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes. After the tour, participants may take a self-guided tour of the “By All Accounts: The Story of Elmhurst” exhibit to learn more about the quarry’s history. Co-presented by DuPage County Stormwater Management and Elmhurst History Museum.
Boy who went viral after dropping hot dog at Sox game visits The Wieners Circle
The Wieners Circle on Clark Street welcomed Matthew Hoobler and his family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: See Design Behind ‘World's Largest' Corn Maze in Suburban Illinois
Bond, James Bond, is the muse behind a corn maze in suburban Illinois that is dubbed as the largest in the world. Richardson Corn Maze will devote its 28-acre field in Spring Grove, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, to commemorating 60 years of "James Bond" movies. Visitors can...
City’s top 5 hot dogs — according to Chicagoans
CHICAGO — You suggested, you voted, you decided. Chicago is home to a generous number of hot dog stands, but of the 80+ submitted by our readers, five rose above the rest. Here are the city’s top five hot dogs in no particular order. Superdawg First opened in May of 1948, Superdawg still stands at […]
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Here’s where you can eat the famous chocolate cake from ‘The Bear’
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. You Can Eat The Chocolate Cake Made Famous On ‘The Bear’ At Loaf Lounge, Now Open In Avondale: The neighborhood cafe, from husband-and-wife chefs Sarah Mispagel and Ben Lustbader, brings bread, pastries, sandwiches and more to Avondale’s Milwaukee Avenue.
Fairfield Sun Times
Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago
From a century-old hotel to a recently shuttered tavern, Giggster looked at noteworthy filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. Filming locations from the best thrillers shot in Chicago. The climactic Grand Ballroom in 'The Fugitive'. The bar where Danny talks Linus into the heist in 'Ocean's Eleven'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hot dog poll: Fat Johnnie’s, ‘a great Southwest Side tradition’
CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Fat Johnnie’s Hot Dogs is among the most delicious dogs in the city. If you didn’t know what you were looking […]
Dog walker helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop
Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.
Bridgeview's SeatGeek Stadium prepares to host first-ever Sacred Rose festival
BRIDGEVIEW (CBS) -- The work week just began for most of us but let's look ahead to Friday when a one-of-a-kind music festival kicks off in the suburbs. It's unique not just in what you'll hear but also in what you'll see.Morning Insider Lauren Victory gives us a preview of the funky weekend.From slabs of concrete to splashes of color, a lot of work needs to happen in a few short days on the fields and gravel next to SeatGeek stadium in Bridgeview where the first-ever "Sacred Rose" festival will happen on Friday the 26th through Sunday the 28th."It's really...
This Bewitching Cocktail Experience Is Coming To Chicago In September
Professor Dolohov Greycurrent and his students will only stop by Chicago for a limited time, so learn about the stories of his tavern and indulge in spooky cocktails before they’re gone!
Comments / 0