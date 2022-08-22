ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, FL

Bay News 9

Police: Teen in Clearwater accused of making a bomb threat, flashing a gun at school

A 14-year-old was arrested in Clearwater Thursday after police said the teen allegedly made a bomb threat and flashed a gun to another student at school. Clearwater Police officers arrested the Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after what police called "several disturbing behaviors at the school."
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year. Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
CLEARWATER, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iontb.com

Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats

Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
CLEARWATER, FL
