Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Bay News 9
Police: Teen in Clearwater accused of making a bomb threat, flashing a gun at school
A 14-year-old was arrested in Clearwater Thursday after police said the teen allegedly made a bomb threat and flashed a gun to another student at school. Clearwater Police officers arrested the Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after what police called "several disturbing behaviors at the school."
Clearwater police: Teen arrested after threatening to use gun at school 'by the end of the year'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he told another student he had a gun and was planning to use it at school by the end of the year. Police officers with the Clearwater Police Department arrested a Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.
Police: Man arrested after reversing into child while stealing car
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was arrested Wednesday after St. Petersburg police say he hit a child with a car he was trying to steal. Hector Gomez, 32, was taken into custody on charges of carjacking and aggravated battery on a child using a deadly weapon. An arrest...
Florida Man Convicted in Road Rage Against Black Driver
Suspect could get 10 years for forcing his car off the road and trying to assault him while shouting racial slurs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco Sheriff Seeking To Identify Land O’ Lakes Porch Pirate
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a porch pirate that struck one Land O’ Lakes neighborhood at least twice. According to deputies, on Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect pictured here, stole packages from at least
fox13news.com
Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Clearwater. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and entered the path of the vehicle.
fox13news.com
Second suspect at Odessa daycare center arrested after being caught on camera abusing child, deputies say
ODESSA, Fla. - Days after arresting the co-owner of the Children's Land of Imagination Academy, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and employee at the school after they say she was seen on surveillance video physically abusing a child. According to HCSO, Tara Ballou, 28,...
Florida man guilty of 'racially motivated' attack against Black driver
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury found a Tampa Bay-area man guilty of what the Department of Justice called a racially motivated attack on a Black driver traveling with his family last summer. Jordan Leahy, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison, plus three years of supervised...
IN THIS ARTICLE
focushillsboro.com
After A Baby Drowns In A Bathtub In Tampa, A Man Is Arrested On A Manslaughter Allegation
Records reveal that deputies detained a 22-year-old Tampa man on Monday after it was determined by detectives that he unintentionally left an infant in a bathtub, which caused the youngster to drown. According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit filed in county court documents, Michael Christopher Hannor was...
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
fox13news.com
Trevor Summers acts as own attorney, cross-examines ex-wife he's accused of kidnapping, attempting to kill
TAMPA, Fla. - Thursday brought another wild twist in Trevor Summers' attempted murder trial. Summers is accused of kidnapping his estranged wife, Alisa Mathewson, and plotting a failed murder-suicide back in 2017. He spent years hiring and firing attorneys, causing years of legal delays. A few months ago, a judge...
Mother, daughter hit by car while crossing road after Haines City church
A mother and her 15-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a car while crossing a road after church, the Haines City Police Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at two people outside Longhorn Steakhouse
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department says a man has been arrested after a shooting at Longhorn Steakhouse over a parking spot. In an affidavit from police, investigators say a man and a woman got into an altercation with another man after getting into a crash from attempting to pull into the same parking space.
fox13news.com
Trevor Summers' ex-wife testifies how she was kidnapped, raped and nearly killed
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman who says she was kidnapped and raped by her estranged husband took the stand at his trial on Wednesday. Alisa Mathewson has waited five years to tell her story of horror to a jury. "This is where he is going to kill me and they're...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday. According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m. The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in...
iontb.com
Investigation ongoing after 14 year-old student at Countryside High School arrested for making threats
Shortly after noon on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Clearwater Police officers arrested a 14 year-old Countryside High School student on a charge of making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction. The teenager, who lives in Oldsmar, was arrested this afternoon after several disturbing behaviors at the school, located at 3000 State Road 580.
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in head-on crash in Hillsborough County, fire rescue says
RIVERVIEW, Fla — One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a head-on crash late Thursday night between an SUV and pick-up truck, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. Crews said when they arrived at the crash on County Road 672 in Hillsborough County, they found a...
Man arrested in Tennessee for death of 1-year-old child in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 1-year-old baby in his care. Terin Smith, 28, is charged with first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 1, police...
Pinellas deputy receives written reprimand after running over woman on beach
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy who unintentionally drove over a woman on St. Pete Beach with his patrol SUV has received a written reprimand for his actions, an internal memo said. The memo, obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, says Deputy Todd Brien was on duty...
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1