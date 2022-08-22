ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

clarksvillenow.com

Trenton Crossing invites community to learn about M.A.G.I. Project

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday morning, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., the community is invited to hear Mark Jent, Healing Hands International director of the M.A.G..I Project, speak at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ, 2650 Trenton Road. Jent will be sharing information about the M.A.G.I. Project. M.A.G.I. is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Inspiring Lady Bosses host backpack giveaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The second annual backpack giveaway was held by Clarksville’s Inspiring Lady Bosses. 100 backpacks with supplies were handed out during the event. In total, there were 700 attendees, and the organization was able to help many families with school supplies for the school year. Key...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Granny’s Soul Food joins Chamber of Commerce

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Granny’s Soul Food is now a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner James Long said Granny’s is a soul food restaurant with recipes from his side of the family and his son’s mother’s side of the family. “Over the years, both families have been doing a lot of cooking, so we just kind of came together and joined some recipes from both sides of the two families to come up with some amazing stuff,” Long said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Shuttle services offered for Women of Clarksville Expo on Saturday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Salvation Army to hold Champions of Hope luncheon in September

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army of Clarksville will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the Champions of Hope Luncheon & Silent Auction, on Thursday, Sep. 15. The event is being held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and will feature guest speaker retired Salvation Army officer Lt. Col. Eddie Hobgood. Hobgood served for 38 years as a Salvation Army officer, including an appointment in 2012 to the International Headquarters in London, England, where he spearheaded the Army’s 150th anniversary celebration.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Weekend top picks: Women’s Expo, Barks & Brews, Fun with Fido

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have some big events happening this weekend, including the Women’s Expo and two fun features for your four-legged friends. Women of Clarksville Expo 2022: Grab your girlfriends, mothers and daughters and attend for this free event, with clothes, cooking and yoga, plus several food trucks. The expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way. Shuttles will transport attendees to and from parking at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 Highway 48.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend

HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Shuttles to run at Women of Clarksville Expo

During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Vacant house damaged by overnight fire in New Providence

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vacant house was damaged in a fire early Friday morning in New Providence. Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the call at 1:41 a.m. at 413 Plum St. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 2:02 a.m., Assistant Chief Michael Rios told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mildred Marie Adcox

A graveside service for Mildred Marie Adcox, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Mildred was born on March 16, 1935, in Clarksville, to Simon and Minnie Adcox who preceded her in death. Mildred enjoyed watching television and eating...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

David ‘Dave’ Alan Kitchen

David “Dave” Alan Kitchen, 57, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 1, 2022. Dave was born on July 8, 1965, in Palmdale, California, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He is an Army veteran and worked much of his life driving trucks. Later in life, he earned his college degree in chemical engineering and spent the last 12 years in the manufacturing industry. Dave enjoyed motorcycles, a nice shave (avid razor club member), and anything funny. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU’s continuing ed offers new financial literacy course this fall

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances. Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

