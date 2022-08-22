Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Trenton Crossing invites community to learn about M.A.G.I. Project
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday morning, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., the community is invited to hear Mark Jent, Healing Hands International director of the M.A.G..I Project, speak at Trenton Crossing Church of Christ, 2650 Trenton Road. Jent will be sharing information about the M.A.G.I. Project. M.A.G.I. is...
clarksvillenow.com
Inspiring Lady Bosses host backpack giveaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The second annual backpack giveaway was held by Clarksville’s Inspiring Lady Bosses. 100 backpacks with supplies were handed out during the event. In total, there were 700 attendees, and the organization was able to help many families with school supplies for the school year. Key...
clarksvillenow.com
Granny’s Soul Food joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Granny’s Soul Food is now a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Owner James Long said Granny’s is a soul food restaurant with recipes from his side of the family and his son’s mother’s side of the family. “Over the years, both families have been doing a lot of cooking, so we just kind of came together and joined some recipes from both sides of the two families to come up with some amazing stuff,” Long said.
clarksvillenow.com
Shuttle services offered for Women of Clarksville Expo on Saturday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Salvation Army to hold Champions of Hope luncheon in September
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army of Clarksville will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the Champions of Hope Luncheon & Silent Auction, on Thursday, Sep. 15. The event is being held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center and will feature guest speaker retired Salvation Army officer Lt. Col. Eddie Hobgood. Hobgood served for 38 years as a Salvation Army officer, including an appointment in 2012 to the International Headquarters in London, England, where he spearheaded the Army’s 150th anniversary celebration.
clarksvillenow.com
Weekend top picks: Women’s Expo, Barks & Brews, Fun with Fido
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have some big events happening this weekend, including the Women’s Expo and two fun features for your four-legged friends. Women of Clarksville Expo 2022: Grab your girlfriends, mothers and daughters and attend for this free event, with clothes, cooking and yoga, plus several food trucks. The expo will be Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way. Shuttles will transport attendees to and from parking at the CMCSS Central Services South building, 1312 Highway 48.
clarksvillenow.com
6th annual Summer Salute boogies into Hopkinsville this weekend
HOPKINSVILLE, KY – The award-winning 6th annual Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival rolls into downtown Hopkinsville this Friday and Saturday with the region abuzz about Saturday night’s free headline performance from KC and the Sunshine Band. Winners of multiple Grammy Awards, KC and the Sunshine Band will perform on...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Shuttles to run at Women of Clarksville Expo
clarksvillenow.com
Fire destroys family’s home in Cunningham, community immediately responds
CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Tuesday morning house fire on Smith Place Road has left a family homeless. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday morning, just after 4:30 a.m. The water system in the Cunningham Utility District has 2-inch water mains, and fire hydrants require...
clarksvillenow.com
City considers allowing open container 7 days a week in downtown Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Less than a year after rules went into effect allowing open container in downtown Clarksville, there’s a push to allow it seven days a week. City officials are reviewing an ordinance that would change the times for alcoholic beverage consumption in the downtown...
Summer Salute is Friday and Saturday in downtown Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute, a downtown festival with free live music, plus food, vendors and amusement rides, is Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27. The musical acts will include the Jimmy Church Band, the Jason Montgomery Band and the headliner, KC and the Sunshine Band. The festival opens at 11 a.m....
spectrumnews1.com
Logan County Humane Society accepts animals from puppy mill, doubling shelter capacity
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. — The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky took in around 120 dogs after local authorities busted a nearby mill. That intake more than doubled their capacity overnight, so the shelter is in need of donations and volunteers to continue caring for the recently rescued animals.
clarksvillenow.com
Vacant house damaged by overnight fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A vacant house was damaged in a fire early Friday morning in New Providence. Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the call at 1:41 a.m. at 413 Plum St. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 2:02 a.m., Assistant Chief Michael Rios told Clarksville Now.
Montgomery County family of 8 loses home to fire
Fire investigators tell the family they believe a heat lamp is what caused the fire.
clarksvillenow.com
Parking garage across from F&M Bank Arena projected to be complete in fall 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of a parking garage across from the F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to starting. During a Thursday morning meeting of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council Executive Committee, members heard an update on the overall process and projected timeline. The 724-space garage...
clarksvillenow.com
Mildred Marie Adcox
A graveside service for Mildred Marie Adcox, age 87, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Mildred was born on March 16, 1935, in Clarksville, to Simon and Minnie Adcox who preceded her in death. Mildred enjoyed watching television and eating...
clarksvillenow.com
David ‘Dave’ Alan Kitchen
David “Dave” Alan Kitchen, 57, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on August 1, 2022. Dave was born on July 8, 1965, in Palmdale, California, but grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. He is an Army veteran and worked much of his life driving trucks. Later in life, he earned his college degree in chemical engineering and spent the last 12 years in the manufacturing industry. Dave enjoyed motorcycles, a nice shave (avid razor club member), and anything funny. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU’s continuing ed offers new financial literacy course this fall
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Continuing Education Department is proud to announce a new course for this fall, focusing on managing personal finances. Taught by Susan Paisley, retired State of Tennessee auditor, Financial Literacy is intended to help teens over 16 and young adults avoid the pitfalls many face when just starting out.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Youth Orchestra to hold fall auditions on Aug. 29 at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Entering its second year with Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, the Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will have fall auditions from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Parents can save an audition slot for their youngsters at the fall auditions sign-up page....
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
