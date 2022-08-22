Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195. Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost. Funds can be used for a...
wymt.com
Volunteers coming from around the nation to help with flood recovery in EKY
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks four weeks to the day floods began in Eastern Kentucky. In the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County, people are still working to rebuild. “This building was actually damaged to the point where the damage and mold is too much to fix,” said...
wymt.com
FEMA officials: Kentucky houses of worship affected by historic flood can apply for assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with FEMA said Kentucky houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations affected by historic flooding in late July can apply for assistance. The assistance could help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and the restoration of damaged facilities. To be eligible, facilities must:. Have...
wymt.com
Four weeks later, Letcher County man still seeking help fixing destroyed home
CROMONA, Ky. (WYMT) Richard Combs has spent the past four weeks cleaning up his property in the Cromona Community of Letcher County. The former coal miner is 69 and struggling to complete the hefty task. “I can only do so much physically with my hands, I’m trying to salvage what...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
wymt.com
‘Mountain people are strong people’: EKY organization helps homeowner muck out houses
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Housing Development Alliance (HDA) in Hazard has helped dozens of homeowners muck out their houses. It is a two-part process for the HDA. The first is finding the resources it needs so people can start rebuilding, but that is not all. ”At the same time...
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
wymt.com
Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Contractor hired to straighten Beehive Curve files for bankruptcy, cites up to $100 million in debt
The contractor hired by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) to straighten Beehive Curve has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. With mounting lawsuits and burdened by debt up to $100 million, owed to suppliers in multiple states, Charles DeWeese Construction Inc. filed for bankruptcy on July 1. The company has more than...
wymt.com
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials said seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky. A statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties.
wymt.com
Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam. The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered. Shannon Gabbard says while...
WKYT 27
Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
wymt.com
‘It saddens us’: Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds closed for the season
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook Thursday morning that two local campgrounds will not reopen for the 2022 season. Officials said Buckhorn and Trace Branch Campgrounds will be closed due to “excessive damage from flooding.”. They are issuing refunds for reservations.
wymt.com
Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region. Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood. However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
wymt.com
Ashley Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from its location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims. The mattresses were spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.
Beshear breaks ground on latest expansion for Mountain Parkway
When finished, it will create 78 miles of four-lane highway from Winchester to Salyersville.
"They can't stay in tents'; Woman concerned for family living in flood-damaged eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the state finalizes a big relief package, Kentuckians from all over the state continue to volunteer in eastern Kentucky. Many Appalachians are now living in tents, some in their own yards, as they wait for help. WHAS11 talked to a woman who is concerned for...
Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
Comments / 0