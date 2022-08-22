ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

FEMA: Small payments may be for contractor estimates

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky said they are receiving disaster assistance payments from FEMA between $179 and $195. Officials with FEMA said this money can help pay for a contractor to inspect the damage and provide an estimated repair cost. Funds can be used for a...
wymt.com

Plans announced to use $212.7 million for Eastern Ky. flood relief

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to spend more than $212 million in funding during the next six months to help flood-ravaged communities recover. It follows the governor’s call for a special legislative session to speed relief to Eastern Kentucky for the deadly flooding...
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on new economic development projects, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the special legislative session, COVID-19 and monkeypox. Economic development Governor Beshear highlighted six economic development projects which, combined with other announcements this week, are expected to create more than 1,450 jobs and represent more than $398 […]
wymt.com

Power Up the Pantry brings in food across Eastern Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On Thursday, food pantries and Kentuckians across the Commonwealth teamed up to help the region “power up”. Three donation sites were set up in Hazard, Pikeville and Ashland for people to bring in supplies that would be given to people in need across the mountains and the state.
wymt.com

7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials said seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky. A statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet said the funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties.
wymt.com

Ky. woman warns of FEMA scam targeting people in areas hit by flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The last thing victims of the flooding should have to deal with right now is a scam. The Kentucky Emergency Management team posted a message on social media, warning the community of a FEMA scam that a Hazard, Ky. woman encountered. Shannon Gabbard says while...
WKYT 27

Fayette County leads state for workers getting bigger paychecks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) - As more people head back to work after the worst of the pandemic, Fayette County outranks Kentucky’s two other biggest counties for year-over-year increases in average weekly wages. Fayette County’s 9.5 percent was also the 54th highest in the country, the U.S. Bureau of Labor...
wymt.com

County officials request additional post-flood assistance with dredging of creeks and streams

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several county officials throughout the region are calling for additional assistance during the state’s special session. Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, along with other county judge-executives, requested more funds for a mitigation process regarding the dredging of creeks and streams throughout the region. “We’re...
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces Panbowl Lake dam reinforcement project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a huge infrastructure update to an Eastern Kentucky dam. He spoke about the response to Eastern Kentucky flooding, economic and infrastructure developments and other topics. The Governor also announced a multi-million dollar project to strengthen the Panbowl Lake dam in Eastern Kentucky....
wymt.com

Officials give an update on water restoration plan in Buckhorn

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Buckhorn remains without water nearly one month after historic flooding ravaged the region. Distribution lines to the Hazard Water District, which supplies water to Buckhorn, were damaged during the flood. However, officials said two relief efforts are in progress to resupply the city.
wymt.com

Ashley Furniture delivers mattresses to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Ashley Furniture delivered hundreds of mattresses from its location in Wisconsin to Kemper’s Furniture in Hazard for flood victims. The mattresses were spread out across the region for people without a comfortable place to sleep. Thomas Kemper, the owner of Kemper’s Furniture, says it is their nature to help.
Jake Wells

Social Security payments expected to go up in Kentucky

money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Are you or is one of your loved ones on Social Security? If so, here is some good news that will want to hear. Because of the high inflation reading for July (around 9.8 percent in Kentucky), beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
