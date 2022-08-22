Report: Barcelona Not Giving Up On Bernardo Silva

The Catalan club have hope of offloading Frenkie De Jong before August 31st, with Manchester United expected to go back in for the player according to Marcel Van Der Kraan, and Bayern Munich being interested in the player now.

Barcelona are not giving up on Bernardo Silva, with the transfer described as still being very possible.

Manchester City believe they can keep the player, but Barcelona believe it can happen.

Barcelona are not giving up on Bernardo Silva. IMAGO / PA Images

According to Gerard Romero , Bernardo Silva to Barcelona is not dead, and it is a deal that is still possible. Manchester City believe they will keep the player, but will be wary of a possible pursuit in the final days of the window from Barcelona.

Barcelona need to offload Frenkie De Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the window closes on August 31st if they want to have a chance to sign Bernardo Silva, with the club still struggling financially.

Jules Kounde was not able to be registered for their game on Sunday, which shows where the club are at financially. Any chance of the club signing Bernardo Silva leans on Frenkie De Jong's departure and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving the club.

Manchester City think they can keep hold of the player, and it will be an interesting end to the transfer window. Bernardo Silva has always been open to a move to Barcelona, and if an offer comes in that suits Manchester City's valuation.

