Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution. Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.
Maine man sentenced to life in prison for triple killing
MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A judge on Friday imposed the state's maximum penalty on a man who killed three people, sentencing him to life in prison. Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield traveled to three homes and shot and killed three people in February 2020 in the Down East part of the state, prosecutors said. A fourth shooting victim, Regina Long, survived the attack and spoke during Friday's sentencing, the Bangor Daily News reported.
Lobster fishing union drops lawsuit about new whale closure
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A lobster fishing union in Maine has decided to drop part of its lawsuit against the federal government over new restrictions meant to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstering Union sued the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after the government instated a seasonal ban on...
'Forever chemicals' pose urgent concern in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top environmental regulator on Thursday warned state lawmakers that taxpayers could be on the hook for groundwater contamination since the U.S. Defense Department continues to challenge the state's authority to force cleanup of “forever chemicals” at two air bases. The...
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion in Santa Fe. It was...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Brunswick News. August 24, 2022. Editorial: Facts, not politics, should guide big state decisions. Stacey Abrams, the Democrat challenging the re-election of incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, gave voters a sneak preview of what they might expect to unfold if they award her the title of chief executive officer of Georgia in the November general election. Science would take a backseat to personal tastes and whims, and the Peach State would load up on additional employees.
Colorado legislator faces recall after leaving GOP for Dems
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado recall campaign is targeting a lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party this week, saying he was disgusted with Republicans' widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies. Sen. Kevin Priola, who represents a suburban Denver district, and Colorado Democrats vowed Thursday to...
Southeastern NC could see new 472 area code this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A new area code assigned to future phone service in southeastern North Carolina could begin getting issued as soon as this fall, the state Utilities Commission says. The new code — 472 — will serve the same geographic area currently served by the 910 area...
Governor: First lady diagnosed with lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that first lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with cancer. In a news release, Lee said his wife will begin treatment immediately after learning she has lymphoma. “While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is...
Community Fish Fry to be held in Scheide Park
“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”. The apostle John wrote letters to the newly-formed churches, and his main theme was love. Jesus had said, “Love one another” and “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Jesus lived a life of love, showing love to all people wherever He went. He wanted others to share love with one another.
Bridgestone plans $550M expansion at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bridgestone Americas announced on Thursday a $550 million investment to expand and modernize its Warren County, Tennessee, truck and bus radial tire plant in Morrison. Bridgestone will add 380 new jobs and expand the plant’s existing footprint by 850,000 square feet (about 79,000 square meters)....
