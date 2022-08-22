For the last 5 to 6 years, I’ve witnessed the majority of the City Council members fail to act upon the plethora of public comments (1,100) directly opposed to the private development of public land. The public meetings followed protocol; citizens were allowed to speak and our elected officials appeared to listen. However, it was obvious that we were not heard. Hence, the birth of the Initiative, the collecting of 1,000+ signatures, and now Measure T to be voted on by citizens of Carpinteria on November 8, 2022.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO