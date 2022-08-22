Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
7 Fun Things to do in Santa BarbaraBecca CSanta Barbara, CA
5 Things To Do in California For CouplesBecca CCalifornia State
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, CaliforniaBecca CSolvang, CA
She. A Free Verse Poem.Brooklyn MuseVentura, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Community Members to Protest Modoc Bike Path on Saturday
A group of community activists plan to hold a "Protest March to Save the Trees" on Saturday in opposition of a proposed bike path on Modoc Road. The Community Association for the Modoc Preserve (CAMP) formed in July as a citizen-led grassroots effort opposed to a what they call a "destructive government project." They plan to march this Saturday, August 27th, at 11:00 a.m. starting at the intersection of Modoc Road and Encore Drive.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Office of Arts & Culture Awarded $4.75M to Support Community Resilience
The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is pleased to announce the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of the Central Coast Region through the arts. The grant program, California Creative Corps, was...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Architectural Historian Honored with Historic Preservation Award
On August 11, the City’s Architectural Historian, Nicole Hernandez, MFA, and former Historic Landmarks Commissioner, William T. Mahan, FAIA, were presented the John Pitman Memorial Award by The Santa Barbara Conservancy, for their continuing service and dedication for being a tireless voice for preservation and the highest quality in design.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon Scheduled
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, in conjunction with UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration (CCBER), has tentatively scheduled a one-day Prescribed Burn at UCSB Lagoon near Campus Point with a targeted burn window of the week of September 12. This one-day burn is part of an ongoing management effort to control non-native grasses and establish native bluff scrub vegetation. Building on successful past burns, this treatment will be conducted on a day within the burn window with the least amount of fog to generate enough heat to reduce the viability of the non-native seed bank, and on a day with the best conditions for dispersion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Steps Up to Governor's 100-Day Challenge
Santa Barbara County is participating in a 100-day challenge set by Governor Newsom to reduce homelessness throughout California by resolving encampments along county freeways and railroad corridors. These local housing efforts are made possible by a $2.5 million State of California Encampment Resolution Funding (CERF) grant awarded to the County to move people indoors, reducing danger from fires and vehicle/train right-of-way pedestrian strikes. The Challenge officially launched on July 6, 2022, and will conclude on October 14, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
License Plate Readers Are Coming to Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will install license plate readers to aid in law enforcement investigations as part of a one-year trial. The trial is part of the National Policing Institute's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) study which states the readers can be effective for increasing the recovery of stolen vehicles and arrests for auto thefts and, under certain conditions, may improve clearance rates for auto theft and robbery.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Prius and Tractor Collide on Highway 1
A section of Highway 1 was shut down Thursday morning after a Prius and tractor collided. At 4:44 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the area seven miles north of Black Road, west of Santa Maria. Minor extrication was required to remove two patients from the Prius. One person...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Project to Remove Final Two Oil Piers at Haskell’s Beach Set to Begin
The end of an era begins on Monday at Haskell’s Beach, as the State Lands Commission in collaboration with the City of Goleta starts work to remove the pier and caisson structures known as PRC 421-1 and 421-2. It’s a process that will take up to six months, during which time sections of the beach may close temporarily to keep the public safe during the operations. The beach will remain open otherwise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Op Ed: Yes on T, Yes for Carpinteria
For the last 5 to 6 years, I’ve witnessed the majority of the City Council members fail to act upon the plethora of public comments (1,100) directly opposed to the private development of public land. The public meetings followed protocol; citizens were allowed to speak and our elected officials appeared to listen. However, it was obvious that we were not heard. Hence, the birth of the Initiative, the collecting of 1,000+ signatures, and now Measure T to be voted on by citizens of Carpinteria on November 8, 2022.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Creek Arroyo Burro Estuary 15 Years Later
It's been 15 YEARS since the Creeks Division completed the Arroyo Burro Estuary & Mesa Creek Restoration Project!. We revisited the project with City TV in this short video:. Learn more about the project here.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Public Input Sought on Draft Ordinance for Civilian Police Oversight
The City of Santa Barbara seeks feedback on a draft ordinance that will guide its efforts in implementing a new civilian oversight system of the Police Department. The ordinance is an important step towards further strengthening accountability and transparency. This is an historical effort and the City’s first collaboration with the community on police oversight.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Oxnard Man Pleads Guilty to Smuggling Reptiles in Pants
A Ventura County man pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for illegally importing into the United States more than 1,700 wild animals – including 60 reptiles found hidden in his clothes earlier this year at the United States-Mexico border. Jose Manuel Perez, a.k.a. “Julio Rodriguez,” 30, of Oxnard,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Barbara Edhat
Drug and Human Trafficking Organization Dismantled in Ventura County
Starting in March 2021, Human Trafficking Investigators assigned to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit and FBI received information that sex and labor trafficking was taking place at several massage parlors and skin care businesses in Ventura County. These businesses were owned and operated by family members living in Oxnard.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Water District's Fix a Leak Initiative
Recognizing that leaks can be a major water-waster, the District recently checked every customer's meter for the faucet icon that indicates a potential leak on the property. More than 800 faucet icons were identified and the District has mailed notices to these customers so that they are aware of their potential water waste. The District is asking all customers to do everything they can to monitor for leaks, and to make any needed repairs right away.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Detectives Investigate Robbery and Kidnapping in Carpinteria
Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the 4900-block of Carpinteria Avenue. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 8:48 a.m., the victim reached out to law enforcement to report the incident that had occurred the day prior. Deputies took an initial report and have since forwarded the case to detectives for follow-up.
Comments / 0