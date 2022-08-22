ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americus Times-Recorder

TEAS Test to be Administered at SGTC

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will host TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) testing for prospective nursing students Thursday, September 15, at 9:00 a.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. The TEAS test is a standardized, multiple choice entrance exam for students...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
AMERICUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) —  In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club

Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
AMERICUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
City
Americus, GA
Americus, GA
Education
Americus Times-Recorder

Blood Drive to be Held September 13 at South Georgia Tech

AMERICUS – The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive on Tuesday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the campus of South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus. The blood drive will be held in the Hicks Hall student union on the Americus campus, and all eligible donors are encouraged to participate. Students from the SGTC Practical Nursing program will be on hand to assist the Red Cross.
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts clinical job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted a clinical job fair. Candidates got a chance to meet with hospital staff, learn what it’s like to work for Piedmont and interview for open positions on the spot. The hospital is looking for various positions, including paramedics, registered nurses, medical...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#The Morgan Diesel#Automotive Complex#The Sgtc Culinary Arts#Sgtc#South Georgia Tech
WTVM

MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School. This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project. The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 46

Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uptown Columbus announced this year’s fall concert lineup. The concert series begins September 9 and runs every Friday until October 14. The full lineup is below. Each starts at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Sept. 9: The Parker House Band. Sept. 16: The Reasons Why.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
southgatv.com

Working hard in Albany

ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Kimberly Lynn Avant

Kimberly Lynn Avant was born August 5th, 1971 in Americus, Georgia to Bobby and Jeanette. (née Shelton) Avant. She was the third of their four children. Growing up here in Americus,. Georgia she learned the piano under Mrs. Shiver, was a member of the Americus Blue Tide. swim team,...
AMERICUS, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team

The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
The Albany Herald

Flint River Fresh plans food giveaway

ALBANY — Flint River Fresh encourages and equips the community to grow food for themselves and neighbors in need. The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Individuals, families, and school or community garden...
Americus Times-Recorder

Mary Evelyn Glaze Cochran of Americus: August 21, 2022

Mrs. Mary Evelyn Glaze Cochran, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan, Georgia. Born October 10, 1930 in Adrian, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Harvey Glaze and the late Selma Cornelia Mulling Glaze. She was a graduate of Fort Valley High School. It was there in Fort Valley that she met and married the love of her life, her husband, the late William David Cochran, Sr. They were married for 28 years.
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy