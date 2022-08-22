Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
TEAS Test to be Administered at SGTC
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will host TEAS (Test of Essential Academic Skills) testing for prospective nursing students Thursday, September 15, at 9:00 a.m. in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. The TEAS test is a standardized, multiple choice entrance exam for students...
Americus Times-Recorder
Horsley named Accounting Technician at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – Jacqueline Horsley of Preston, GA, has been hired as an Accounting Technician for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus, announced SGTC President John Watford recently. She will report to Vice President of Administrative Services Lea Coe. Horsley worked for Cooper Lighting Solutions in Preston, Ga as...
Columbus government hiring for 500+ positions at career fair
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers, the Columbus Consolidated Government will hold a recruitment and hiring event at the Columbus Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 500 jobs with the city government will be available in multiple departments. Visitors don’t have to register ahead of […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Eric Finch Recognized for His Service to the Boys and Girls Club
Tim Wofford, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Albany which oversees Albany, Americus, and Macon County Boys and Girls Clubs, announced Americus resident Eric Finch will be receiving The Beverly Burton New Board Member of the Year on August 25, 2022 at the Georgia Hall of Fame Dinner. Wofford describes Eric as “One of our organization’s biggest supporters, advocates, champion, fundraiser and volunteer. He sends a hearty congratulations to Eric for recognition of his outstanding service. Eric has raised over $1,000,000 for the youth in our area.
Local educators can apply for McDonald's Golden Grants
ALBANY — Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students in Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties are among those who can apply for a Georgia Golden Grant. Local owners and operators of McDonald’s restaurants in Georgia are funding the...
WTVM
Columbus to apply for $238k grant to fund programs to keep kids off the street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local crime is still a huge topic of concern for many people across the Chattahoochee Valley. During Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting, city leaders discussed ways to use state funding to curtail the problem. For over 20 years, Dr. Gail Burgos has been a part...
Americus Times-Recorder
Blood Drive to be Held September 13 at South Georgia Tech
AMERICUS – The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive on Tuesday, September 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the campus of South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) in Americus. The blood drive will be held in the Hicks Hall student union on the Americus campus, and all eligible donors are encouraged to participate. Students from the SGTC Practical Nursing program will be on hand to assist the Red Cross.
WTVM
Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts clinical job fair
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted a clinical job fair. Candidates got a chance to meet with hospital staff, learn what it’s like to work for Piedmont and interview for open positions on the spot. The hospital is looking for various positions, including paramedics, registered nurses, medical...
WTVM
Columbus District 4 councilwoman to hold community town hall meeting
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Councilwoman Toyia Tucker will host a town hall for the District 4 community. There will be several topics on the list, and other city officials will also be at the town hall. Some issues include the Shirley B. Winston pool, which has been closed...
WTVM
MCSD to host ceremony to kickoff construction for school replacement project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dawson/St. Mary’s Replacement School. This event marks the beginning of construction for the elementary schools’ replacement project. The groundbreaking is free to the public and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 27,...
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
CBS 46
Uptown Columbus announces 2022 fall concert series
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Uptown Columbus announced this year’s fall concert lineup. The concert series begins September 9 and runs every Friday until October 14. The full lineup is below. Each starts at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Sept. 9: The Parker House Band. Sept. 16: The Reasons Why.
southgatv.com
Working hard in Albany
ATLANTA, GA- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed,” said...
Americus Times-Recorder
Kimberly Lynn Avant
Kimberly Lynn Avant was born August 5th, 1971 in Americus, Georgia to Bobby and Jeanette. (née Shelton) Avant. She was the third of their four children. Growing up here in Americus,. Georgia she learned the piano under Mrs. Shiver, was a member of the Americus Blue Tide. swim team,...
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Meet the Albany State University Volleyball team
The Golden Rams have won the SIAC Eastern Division 3 years in a row. Last season, the Golden Rams lost to Spring Hill in the SIAC Championship Game. With the addition of 9 new players, head coach Verniece Graham thinks the Golden Rams will be back in the conference championship game.
Flint River Fresh plans food giveaway
ALBANY — Flint River Fresh encourages and equips the community to grow food for themselves and neighbors in need. The Fall Fresh Start Giveaway, hosted by Flint River Fresh, is a food gardening resource community event happening Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Individuals, families, and school or community garden...
Americus Times-Recorder
Mary Evelyn Glaze Cochran of Americus: August 21, 2022
Mrs. Mary Evelyn Glaze Cochran, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan, Georgia. Born October 10, 1930 in Adrian, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Coleman Harvey Glaze and the late Selma Cornelia Mulling Glaze. She was a graduate of Fort Valley High School. It was there in Fort Valley that she met and married the love of her life, her husband, the late William David Cochran, Sr. They were married for 28 years.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
WTVM
PROFILE: Chris West running for GA’s district two congressional seat
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The general election is right around the corner, coming up on November 8th. News Leader 9 is profiling one of the most highly contested races in Georgia: Georgia’s Second Congressional seat that Congressman Sanford Bishop has held for decades, and attorney Chris West is hoping to flip.
Leesburg sets date for first 'Burg Bash free festival
LEESBURG — A new festival will revive a local tradition that fell by the wayside, with the first ‘Burg Bash bringing music, food, fun and fireworks to Leesburg this fall, hosted by the city and Lee County Chamber of Commerce. “We used to have community days in the...
