ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spottsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police: One dead after accident on SR 162

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Providence. Officials with the Public Works Department say they’ll get underway around 7 p.m. Experts say the best way to get rid of mosquitos is to get rid of standing water, keep your yard neat...
PROVIDENCE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Spottsville, KY
County
Henderson County, KY
Henderson County, KY
Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

One lane closing in both directions on First Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lane will be closed in both directions on First Avenue in Evansville again Thursday. It’s between Walther’s Golf and Fun and Colorado Avenue. That stretch goes across Diamond Avenue. Crews will be switching back and forth on which lane is open, but traffic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper

DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green River#East Side#Traffic Condition
WEHT/WTVW

Harbor House victims identified

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
HENDERSON, KY
k105.com

2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.

Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a home and car were possibly hit by bullets overnight. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Loeb Street. Officers say they found shell casings in the area. Victims reported a car and house were shot. Police say no one was hurt.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - The search for a missing Spencer County teen is now over. Authorities say she’s been found safe in Florida. Henderson police are still looking for the man who robbed a German American Bank. A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a lake...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WEHT/WTVW

Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Both cars damaged in Jasper crash

There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly received a distinguished surprise Wednesday. He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division. The news came during a Zoom call with the Mayor’s Office for what he thought was a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so. They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola. The radios will be replacing...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy