Police: One dead after accident on SR 162
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
Officials identify victim in fatal semi crash in Dubois Co.
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a semi-truck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk overturned on Thursday, according to Indiana State Police. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County. State troopers say that Dubois County Dispatch received a call about...
Crews spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Webster Co.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews will be spraying for mosquitos Thursday night in Providence. Officials with the Public Works Department say they’ll get underway around 7 p.m. Experts say the best way to get rid of mosquitos is to get rid of standing water, keep your yard neat...
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
First-responders extricate victim after Warrick County crash
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Ohio Township Fire Department says a crash left a victim trapped inside a pickup truck in Warrick County. According to dispatch, the accident happened Wednesday evening on Edwards Road. Crews say they were dispatched to the two-vehicle accident around 5:22 p.m. The first crews arrived within three minutes and […]
One lane closing in both directions on First Avenue
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One lane will be closed in both directions on First Avenue in Evansville again Thursday. It’s between Walther’s Golf and Fun and Colorado Avenue. That stretch goes across Diamond Avenue. Crews will be switching back and forth on which lane is open, but traffic...
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
'His light was so bright': Family of Clarksville teen who drowned prepares to say final goodbyes
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — The family of a Clarksville teen who drowned in a Spencer County lake said Thursday they are preparing to lay him to rest. Winston Rodrigo Ruiz Vasquez, 18, arrived to the United States from Venezuela one year ago and just graduated from Clarksville High School. Speaking...
Harbor House victims identified
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – HPD says the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. The surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. All four victims were residents of the Harbor House. A suspect is in custody after a fatal shooting at a Henderson homeless shelter Thursday evening. […]
2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.
Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
Police: Home & car possibly hit by gunfire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say a home and car were possibly hit by bullets overnight. It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Loeb Street. Officers say they found shell casings in the area. Victims reported a car and house were shot. Police say no one was hurt.
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - The search for a missing Spencer County teen is now over. Authorities say she’s been found safe in Florida. Henderson police are still looking for the man who robbed a German American Bank. A Clarksville man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a lake...
Gas lowered to $2.38 at Evansville Moto Mart
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers on the eastside of Evansville got a major deal on gas Thursday, but it did not last long. Gas at the Moto Mart on Burkhardt Road dropped from $3.49 a gallon to $2.38 a gallon from 2 to 4. Sonja Brackett lives in Evansville and took advantage of the deal by […]
Officials: 2 dead, 2 others injured after shooting in Henderson; Suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that police responded to a report of shots fired on Clay Street in Henderson on Thursday night. The shooting happened at the Harbor House Christian Center at around 7:30 p.m. Henderson city officials tell 14 News that two people are dead and two others...
Both cars damaged in Jasper crash
There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
EFD Chief Connelly named IAFC Great Lake Division Fire Chief of the Year
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly received a distinguished surprise Wednesday. He was named Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs Great Lakes Division. The news came during a Zoom call with the Mayor’s Office for what he thought was a...
Two pounds of meth found in vehicle that fled from Evansville into Henderson
Officials in Henderson, Kentucky are investigating after a large amount of meth was found in a vehicle that fled from officers in Evansville, Indiana. A news release shared by the Henderson Police Department on Friday says that it all started when members of the Evansville Police Department tried to pull over a silver 2008 Chevy Malibu.
Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so. They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola. The radios will be replacing...
