Scottsdale, AZ

More universities announce Scottsdale graduates and dean's list honors

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4db1TD_0hR6VRjk00

Scottsdale students graduate from universities, like Wheaton College, and also qualify for their schools’ respective academic honor’s lists.

At Wheaton College in Illinois, James Emory Graham of Scottsdale graduated in May with a bachelor’s in business economics, according to a press release.

Graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni of Wheaton College, a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

As for academic honors, in Missouri, five local students were named to the dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis. Explained in a press release, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

Scottsdale students named to the list were Taraneh Atri, Owen Reinhart, Oliver Rosenberg, Will Rosenberg and Sam Triester. These students are enrolled in different programs like the university’s College of Arts & Sciences and the McKelvey School of Engineering.

Pacific University in Oregon also released its dean’s list that recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s colleges of arts & sciences, business and education who earn a grade-point average of at least 3.70 and complete 12 or more graded credit hours, a press release stated.

Madi Cabardo of Scottsdale was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

Likewise at Concordia University Wisconsin, the honors list was also recently announced, which requires that students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA, the press release stated.

From Scottsdale, sophomore finance student Riley Morgan and junior justice and public policy major Josef Schmitt qualified for the honors list.

#Emory University#Pacific University#Wheaton College#Dean#Christian#Washington University
