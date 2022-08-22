ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Avian flu concerns prompt atypical poultry show at Westmoreland Fair

By Maddie Aiken
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Vd2k_0hR6VFOG00

The Westmoreland Fair’s poultry show was missing one thing: poultry.

Birds were absent from Monday’s show because of the avian flu outbreak. Instead, exhibitors produced pictures of their chickens and turkeys, which were then judged.

Judge Harvey Noel said he did his best to examine the birds, but it was difficult to fully scrutinize their characteristics from photographs.

“You can’t really see what the bird really looks like in a picture,” said Noel of Penn Township.

Having judged poultry at the fair for 25 years, Noel typically considers a bird’s feathers, color and type when making his determinations.

The show’s traditional structure requires exhibitors to handle their birds and keep them under control. Obviously, that couldn’t happen Monday.

The fair made the decision to go birdless several months ago, according to 4-H Poultry Superintendent Tina Danser. Danser hopes for more birds and increased exhibitor attendance in 2023, assuming the flu doesn’t get in the way again.

The 2014-15 avian flu outbreak prompted the same response from the fair in 2015, she said.

This year, only seven exhibitors showed birds. In previous years, the poultry/rabbit building would be filled with hundreds of feathered fowl from many exhibitors, Noel said.

The 2022 U.S. outbreak was first detected in February. As of Aug. 19, over 40 million birds have been affected nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Pennsylvania, most cases have been in the eastern side of the state. A CDC map shows that over 4.2 million animals have been affected in Lancaster, Berks and Northampton counties.

The most recent Pa. outbreak was reported on Aug. 11. According to the CDC, 90 birds owned by a Northampton County backyard producer contracted the flu.

The flu impacts both poultry and wild birds. According to Penn State, infected birds can experience respiratory problems, decreased egg production, swelling of the head, lethargy, diarrhea or even sudden death.

Once one bird is infected, the disease spreads quickly to others.

Kara Lechman, who showed a chicken Monday and earned the title of champion showman, said biosecurity is of the utmost importance to animal owners.

“That’s why we didn’t bring them to the fair, so we can keep all our birds safe where they are and prevent it from spreading,” said Lechman, 17, of Unity.

Monday’s competition was Lechman’s ninth show. She’s been helping her family take care of chickens since she was 4 years old.

“They’re really cool animals, and they produce a lot of stuff you can use,” Lechman said. “We sell our eggs and meat, so I make profit off of it.”

In both the 4-H and open categories, best-in-show was awarded to Jacob Polinski of New Stanton.

One girl made waves in this year’s open category. Seven-year-old Marissa Mulheren earned reserve best-in-show at her first competition.

Mulheren and her family have raised chickens at their Unity home for five years. She said her favorite part about caring for the birds is “eating their eggs.”

Danser praised the young handler.

“Don’t ever stop,” Danser said to Mulheren. “Keep on learning and keep working on everything. You did a phenomenal job.”

The fair continues throughout the week in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
CBS Pittsburgh

Years in the making: Southern Beltway finally completed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major milestone has been reached on one of the biggest road construction projects in our region in the past two decades. The Southern Beltway that connects Pittsburgh International Airport to Interstate 79 is wrapping up construction. It's a relief for the thousands of drivers who have been delayed so often in the construction on the Washington-Allegheny County line. The visual of the nearly spotless concrete says it all - as of Thursday, I-79 through the beltway project area was open to traffic in all lanes. "It's a brand new roadway," said Renee Vid Colburn of the Pennsylvania Turnpike. "It'll have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wcn247.com

PENNSYLVANIANS CAN HELP WATCH FOR RABBIT DISEASE

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking members of the public to report any hare/rabbit mortality events – defined as finding two or more dead hares/rabbits at the exact location with an unknown cause of death – by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey reporting tool at https://www.pgcapps.pa.gov/WHS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Westmoreland County, PA
Business
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Pittsburgh

Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities across Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania says Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith."This workforce has been through so much," said SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania President Matt Yarnell. "They've been called heroes. Now's the time to pony up and make these good jobs."Healthcare workers at facilities like The Grove at Irwin, The Grove at New Castle, The Grove at Washington, Beaver Valley Healthcare and Rehab and Clarion Health and Rehab...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

South Strabane Twp. Board of Supervisors deny Cracker Barrel request for liquor license transfer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you had hopes of being able to have an alcoholic beverage with your meal at the Cracker Barrel in Washington County, you'll have to keep holding onto that hope.According to the Observer-Reporter, the country-themed restaurant chain had requested a liquor license transfer from the Victory Hill Gun Club in Carroll Township to its location in South Strabane Township.The township's Board of Supervisors denied that request by a 3 to 2 vote during a meeting on Tuesday.In other states outside Pennsylvania, Cracker Barrel has started to introduce a limited menu with alcoholic options offering beer, wine, and mimosas. An attorney for Cracker Barrel told the Observer-Reporter that the company is now starting to look at getting some stores in Pennsylvania licensed.The company also has locations here in Western Pennsylvania in Cranberry Township, New Stanton, and Robinson Township.It's unclear whether the company will appeal the board's decision or if the company will seek a license for any of these other locations. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No injuries reported in fire at Squirrel Hill condominium complex

Residents of a condominium complex in Squirrel Hill were forced out of their homes after a fire broke out early Friday morning, according to authorities. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5100 block of 5th Avenue at around 1:40 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers. The fire was raised to two alarms to summon more personnel to the scene, officials said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Turkey#Cdc#Westmoreland Fair#The Westmoreland Fair
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Washington County in Bloom: Favorite U-Pick Berry & Flower Spots

Ready to get your hands dirty? Even if you’re a city-slicker, you’ll have a great time at Washington County’s U-Pick farms this summer. If you’re looking for a day in the sun, fresh produce and some of the most “Instagrammable” places in our community, check out our recommendations below.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Experts warn deer are destroying Pittsburgh's parks and moving into neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Deer have taken over Pittsburgh's major parks and, having eaten their fill, are now roaming city streets and people's yards in search of gardens to browse.Take a walk along the Bridle Trails of Schenley Park and you'll likely see lots of deer -- fawns and even six- and eight-point bucks moving through the woods. No one knows how many deer there are in Schenley. Estimates now range between 80 and 150. They're all doing what they do best: eating."There will be no trees," said naturalist Kate St. John.St. John says the voracious browsers have eaten just about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Propel McKeesport no longer providing bus transportation to students due to driver shortages

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Propel McKeesport students are no longer receiving transportation due to driver shortages. “I think it’s ridiculous that they give us less than 24 hours’ notice that they are not going to provide busing,” said Propel McKeesport parent Stephanie Graham, in reference to an email Propel McKeesport school officials sent to parents. It states that the bus company Krise is having a driver shortage and can no longer provide transportation for Propel McKeesport families. This affects more than 280 students at the school.
MCKEESPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
wtae.com

Documents reveal impacts outage at Clairton Coke Works had on plant

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Environmental advocates have taken a closer look intoa power failure at U.S. Steel's Clairton Coke Works in July. Watch the report in the video above. The Group Against Smog and Pollution pointed to a report that said power was out for 3 1/2 hours on July 4. But the plant was not totally back online for a total of 41 hours. So GASP filed a right-to-know request.
CLAIRTON, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out at home in Fayette County

Crews are battling a house fire in Masontown, Fayette County. The blaze broke out at a home on Smithfield-Masontown Road. There is no word on injuries or how the fire started at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with Pittsburgh's Action News 4 for updates. Download the WTAE...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

South Greensburg church will serve ethnic food, remember lives lost, on Sept. 11

St. Michael’s Orthodox Church in South Greensburg has a long tradition of highlighting ethnic cuisine at a festive meal on the Sunday following Labor Day. This year’s event, falling on the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States, will include an additional memorial service. Beginning at noon, the service will honor those who were casualties in what was the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doctor accused UPMC surgeon of drug use and 'compromised patient care'

The attorney for the doctor who filed a whistleblower complaint against the head of UPMC cardiothoracic surgery published his client’s original anonymous complaint in court on Tuesday. Written in all capital letters and displayed on the projection screen, the complaint was filed by Dr. Jonathan D’Cunha against Dr. James...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Tree and shrub sale, tea, yard sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
361
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy